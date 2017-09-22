Four Ways to Gain Perspective on Negative Events

Here are four simple techniques for “self-distancing,” a research-tested way to break cycles of rumination and recrimination.

BY AMY L. EVA, The Greater Good Science Center

Read more articles like this on Greater Good.

Your colleague’s critical comment keeps replaying in your mind. Two of your students are trapped in a “he said/she said” battle of wills. You can’t shake the anxiety you feel after hearing the latest news.

We hear that it’s important to acknowledge and work though our emotional reactions to negative events, yet when we do, we sometimes get caught up in cycles of rumination—which can make us feel even worse.

So, what is the best way to reflect on difficult circumstances without finding ourselves tossed around in an emotional spin cycle? The answer may lie in a teachable skill called “self-distancing”—one that educators and parents may be able to practice with their kids.

Self-distancing and why it matters

If you are caught up in all of the emotionally arousing details of how you were wronged, what she said, how she said it, and how it makes you feel, you may be reacting from a self-immersed perspective. However, a self-distanced perspectivefeatures the ability to take a step back and view yourself more objectively.

According to research, when people adopt a self-distanced perspective while discussing a difficult event, they make better sense of their reactions, experience less emotional distress, and display fewer physiological signs of stress. In the long-term, they also experience reduced reactivity when remembering the same problematic event weeks or months later, and they are less vulnerable to recurring thoughts (or rumination).

Self-distancing (whether cued by researchers or experienced spontaneously) seems to lead to more productive and “adaptive self-reflection” while processing negative experiences. Studies with children and adolescents suggest that self-distancing helps both age groups to move away from the trap of recounting emotionally activating details and toward reconstructing a distressing event in a way that provides some insight and closure.

But what might self-distancing look like in action?

Consider a typical “he said/she said” student conflict. These two hypothetical students—we’ll call them Tom and Jessica—feel wronged, and they replay their argument in their heads…and out loud with you!

If they display self-immersed perspectives, they are each focusing on their own feelings. Jessica is thinking, “I’m furious with him, and I can’t believe he did that to me.” And Tom is fixated on the fact that, “She really hurt my feelings.” They are also likely recounting all of the details of the event (“He grabbed my notes, and then, and then…”).

However, if you ask them to take the third-person perspective of a distanced observer (preferably after they have taken a break from each other), they might step outside of themselves and ask broader questions. Tom might literally wonder about himself, thinking in the third person, “Why was he so hurt in this situation?” Or Jessica might ask, “How did these two people get to this point? How did her anger affect him?”

Although this approach may sound a little canned or too simple to be effective, numerous studies with children, adolescents, and adults (young and old) indicate that a shift in vantage point can have a powerful effect on the way we think, feel, and behave. Whether you’re coaching kids through problems or working on your own, there are several different techniques you can try.