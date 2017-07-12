Fourteenth Street on Fire

By Gwen McKinney

Washington, DC was called ‘Chocolate City’ when I moved here in 1982.

Young and ambitious, a child of the ‘60s, I arrived less than 15 years after the riots spurred by the assassination of Martin Luther King.

I settled in the Columbia Heights neighborhood that borders the 14th Street corridor. Rage, rebellion and the National Guard torched those streets into a war zone. Though the fires had subsided, the remains of bombed-out, boarded-up structures rendered this strip a smoldering wasteland.

Crystallized memories of 14th Street take me back to the mid-1980s and bus rides downtown, traversing the corridor from Florida Avenue to Logan Circle. Window-side and perplexed, I’d wonder why a three-block expanse from R Street to T Street was always packed with people. Black folks, men and women, young and old – sometimes five deep – owned the sidewalk, partying and convening; or just there.

One day I turned to another bus passenger and asked, “What are they doing out there?”

The woman studied my face for a moment to discover what must have been innocence or ignorance, then leaned forward and whispered furtively a single word: drugs.

The crack epidemic had hit DC, most evident along the 14th Street corridor where the open-air drug market thrived undisturbed. The symbols of neglect were replaced with far more devastating loss and hopelessness.

Nancy Reagan was declaring “Just say no” and successive administrations were sharpening their arsenals for a sustained war on drugs. Their victorious conquest erased the people from the streets of DC to populate prisons and jails throughout the region.

The U Street strip, once known as Black Broadway, intersects with the 14th Street corridor. It was an area where arts, culture, and Black achievements were celebrated from the early 1900s throughout the pre-segregation 1960s. Perversely, in the Jim Crow days Black civic engagement and self-reliance flourished.

U Street was also set ablaze in 1968, followed by the deconstructed ravages of urban removal.

For what seemed an eternity throughout the 1980s, a half-mile of U Street was reduced to rubble, dug out by deep craters of construction. The cranes and jackhammers were permanent fixtures for nearly a decade. Any semblance of vitality that once animated from those pavements was vanquished. Businesses were killed, foot traffic blockaded and residents forced to relocate.

In 1991, it appeared a reversal of fortunes would revive U Street, commencing with the opening of the Metro station, a project that had been stalled since the late 1970s. Abandoned buildings come back to life by the first wave of urban pioneers. The gentry has arrived!

Fast forward to the new century.

The hordes along the 14th corridor are no longer Black folks. In fact, Chocolate City has melted into a milieu of vanilla.

Whole Foods Market springs up near 14th & P Streets. And all of a sudden, tenements are transformed into luxury condos, shops, cafes and restaurants that brazenly tell posh Georgetown establishments to move out the way.

Between 2012 and 2013, 24 new restaurants opened on 14th Street. And according to redevelopment data, almost every block (about a mile long) is booming with retail and residential plans. Investors have claimed every inch of undeveloped space in this high-density strip.

Today, White Millennials, perhaps mindless of the historical legacy that they intercepted, appear everywhere on 14th Street. They stream out of half-million dollar efficiency apartments, corner bistros, theaters, wine bars and Starbucks coffee shops.

A different place. A different era.

Urban living is good for them, while most of the former residents who lived there decades earlier (including me) could not afford to swap our current living arrangements for comparable quarters in this transformed community.

The tables have turned, the stage recast. Fourteenth Street is still on fire, just colored by a different reality.