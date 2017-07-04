Independence Day Is A Celebration Of American Hypocrisy

Today marks 241-years this country ridded itself of British rule. I’m quite sure many of you will fire up the grills, down a few adult beverages and set off some fireworks in celebration. I will fire up my grill as well, but it won’t be in celebration of Independence Day. It will be in recognition of the centuries of lies perpetrated upon me masked as the truth by the so-called Founding Fathers.

Facts indicate the Fourth of July celebration is a piece of Eurocentric mythology. The celebration has hypnotized those in this country to embrace historical fallacy rather than truth. This holiday reminds me not of American independence; it reminds me of the hypocrisy this country has seduced us to blindly follow without questioning its authenticity.

This country’s educational system can be characterized as camps whose aim is to brainwash students in public schools and institutions of higher learning to embrace fabrications that keep us all at odds. The time is long overdue for those who have the truth to share it without fear of admonishment or backlash.

Lets’ examine. Back in the 1770s the American forefathers grew weary of British rule and control. Americans were tired of being taxed by the British without proper representation. On March 23, 1775 Patrick Henry gave a famous speech when he emphatically stated, “Give me liberty or give me death.” On July 4, 1776 The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the thirteen colonies in America. The author of the document, Thomas Jefferson. wrote the following: “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” All men are created equal?

People who looked like me were not considered human in this country. Read Article 1, Section II paragraph 3 of the United States Constitution. Those who looked like me were considered as “three-fifths” of a human being. Therefore, it is reasonable to assert people of color were not intended to be included from the outset because they were too busy laboring in the fields without compensation as slaves.

Given the racial dynamic that still exists in this country today how can African-Americans celebrate a holiday that accentuates your perceived inferiority by your oppressor?

If history is put in its proper narrative we all know equality has never existed “for all men” and it doesn’t now. The Founding Fathers wanted independence only for a select few. That freedom was reserved for white males who owned land. The white man was so fixated on his freedom he didn’t even included his own woman. For instance, women were not even allowed to vote until 1920 yet former slaves could after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Thomas Jefferson did write a Declaration of Independence suggesting “all men” were created equal but what white historians routinely failed to mention is he owned over 200 slaves. Jefferson was believed to have fathered at least six children from slave Sally Hemmings. While Jefferson authored this famous document in his office he went back to his plantation to be with his two families-one African American and the other white.

How can a so-called Founding Father author a document asserting independence for “all” yet allow institutionalized slavery to persist in society and on his property where he lives? What keeps the hypocrisy and mythology functioning is the education systems and colleges around the country. The school curriculums weren’t set up to educate us correctly; they were set up to condition us to live based on fabrications and adverting omissions of historical facts.

We don’t need to be re-educated; we simply need to be properly informed. Facts indicate if one acquires bad information it fosters a bad education.

I know I didn’t learn anything in public schools about my forefathers in Africa. I learned about American history and how the narrative was written in the white man’s image to be HIS STORY.

We all need to understand the circumstances around our existence in America. African-Americans need to know about the accolades and achievements garnered in ancient civilizations in Africa and beyond. The latter would help put American history in its proper context.

Let me be clear here: Some of us don’t know or have a reason to question America’s mythology. After all, we’ve been methodically conditioned to not question the American paradigm. While the latter is plausible it is no longer an excuse because you’ve now been informed.

I believe educational curriculums should be rewritten with colleges following suit. Furthermore, educators within the school system who know the truth should teach it without fear. To continue to teach something that’s not true without questioning its authenticity is no longer acceptable. An educator’s status should be utilized to liberate the minds and souls of those they touch.

In closing, these are my thoughts based upon analyzing historical facts as they’ve manifested. Hopefully I’ve provided some level of fuel for you to at least engage in some critical thinking.

Like I said before, I will be firing up my grill but not in celebration of something that has never existed in this country for “all men.” It will be in recognition of how we’ve all been exploited by way of hypocrisy instead of being graced with the truth.

Happy Independence Day.