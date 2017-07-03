Fourth of July Quiz

July 4th Quiz

It's the most exciting day of the year. Wear red, white, and blue, fire up the grill, and launch all the fireworks you can because it's Independence Day. Amidst all the excitement, how much do you know about the historical origins of this great US American day? Use this quiz to see how patriotic you and your friends really are. Answers can be found below the bio.

1) Who made the first American Flag?

a) Martha Washington

b) Benjamin Franklin

c) Betsy Ross

d) Paul Revere

2) Where was the Declaration of Independence signed?

a) Philadelphia

b) New York City

c) Boston

d) Jamestown

3) True/False, is July 4th the most popular day for grilling in the United States?

4) When were fireworks first invented?

a) 1776

b) 3rd Century

c) 1492

d) 7th Century

5) Who signed the Declaration of Independence first?

a) Benjamin Franklin

b) Samuel Adams

c) Thomas Jefferson

d) John Hancock

6) What colony was not a part of the original 13 colonies?

a) Massachusetts Bay

b) Georgia

c) Vermont

d) New Jersey

7) Which founding father proposed the national bird be the turkey instead of the bald eagle?

a) Benjamin Franklin

b) Thomas Jefferson

c) John Adams

d) Andrew Jackson

8) True/False, the majority of American flags are made China?

9) Who wrote the Star-Spangled Banner?

a) Paul Revere

b) Francis Scott Key

c) James McHenry

d) George Washington

10) According to WalletHub’s recent study using military and civics engagement as key indicators, which state is the most patriotic in the United States?

a) South Carolina

b) California

c) New Jersey

d) Virginia