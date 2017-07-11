'Fox & Friends' Walks Back Debunked Report About James Comey

“Fox & Friends” has withdrawn a report about former FBI Director James Comey that was debunked hours earlier.

Nearly 15 hours after reporting that Comey revealed “top secret” information in his personal memos about his meetings with President Donald Trump, the show admitted the notes “did not have top secret info.”

Correction: Comey's memos did not have top secret info. The report says half were classified at secret or confidential level, not top secret — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 11, 2017

Co-host Steve Doocy also addressed the controversy Tuesday morning, admitting the show was “mistaken.”

“Yesterday on this program, we aired and tweeted this story saying former FBI Director James Comey leaked memos containing top secret information,” he said. “We were mistaken in that. According to the report, half of the memos contain information classified at the secret or confidential, not top-secret, level. Markings of the documents in which Mr. Comey leaked are, at this point, unclear. Just wanted to straighten that out.”

As of Tuesday morning, the show’s Twitter account had not deleted its original erroneous post about the story, which was based on a report from The Hill. Trump’s tweets about the story ― in which he accused Comey of breaking the law ― also remain live.

Report accuses material James Comey leaked to a friend contained top secret information pic.twitter.com/Hkg4cAb6o9 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 10, 2017

James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Comey revealed last month that he documented his conversations with the president in memos, one of which he shared with a friend, Columbia Law School’s Daniel Richman, who in turned shared it with The New York Times. The Hill reported on Monday that classified information was contained in some of Comey’s memos, but not necessarily the one that was leaked.

Later on Monday, Richman clarified that the memo did not contain top secret information.