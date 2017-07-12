'Fox & Friends' Flubs Jared Kushner's Name, Calls Him 'Jared Kosher'

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law can rightly be called a lot of things ― senior adviser, investor, Ivanka’s husband ― but “Jared Kosher” is probably not one of them.

On Wednesday morning, Mediate editor Jon Levine spotted an unfortunately spelled ticker on the show Fox & Friends. According to Mediaite, the ticker at the bottom of the screen read, “Pres Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kosher met with Veselnitskaya” at around 7:30 a.m.

You’d think the show would manage to get Kushner’s name right when they seemingly had no issue spelling the much longer last name of Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer for a powerful Russian oligarch and government official.

It’s unclear how the typo, which doubled as an unintentional dig at Kushner’s orthodox Jewish faith, happened, though Fox did correct it fairly quickly. Many have been saying the ticker’s wording was Freudian.

