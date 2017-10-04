'Fox & Friends' Extends Morning Broadcast To Five Hours

If you get up around 4 a.m. and have been fiending for some “Fox & Friends,” you’re in luck now.

Fox News Channel announced on Wednesday that it will expand its “Fox & Friends” franchise by adding an extra hour to the segment “Fox & Friends First.”

Starting Oct. 9, the show will run from 4 to 6 a.m. Eastern time and will be hosted by anchor Heather Childers for the first hour and anchors Jillian Mele and Rob Schmitt for the second.

“Fox & Friends” will follow immediately afterward, with co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade.

President Donald Trump, a longtime admirer of “Fox & Friends,” has been tweeting about it for years.

Thank you @foxandfriends - great show! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Such amazing reporting on unmasking and the crooked scheme against us by @foxandfriends. "Spied on before nomination." The real story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

Don't worry, getting rid of state lines, which will promote competition, will be in phase 2 & 3 of healthcare rollout. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

Great reporting by @foxandfriends and so many others. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman suggested that Trump will be able to take advantage of the new schedule.

Tweeting can begin much earlier https://t.co/9dEBnVj1ED — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 4, 2017

Fox News Channel also announced it would be adding an hour of programming at 11 p.m. called “Fox News @ Night” that will be hosted by anchor Shannon Bream.