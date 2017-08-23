Man Interrupts Fox News Live Shot With A 'Fox Lies' Sign

Fox & Friends abruptly cuts away from a diner after someone shows a "Fox Lies" sign and says Fox News is fake news pic.twitter.com/ImQOLDICtk

One Kentucky man was no friend of “Fox & Friends.”

A segment of the Fox News morning show went awry on Wednesday when a man turned up with a sign saying “Fox Lies.”

Reporter Todd Piro was on location at Christi’s Cafe in Louisville, Kentucky, ready to speak with a man who voted for President Donald Trump. But before the conversation could take off, another diner patron turned up just behind Piro.

He called himself a Democrat, unfurled his “Fox Lies” sign and said: “This is fake news. This is fake news!”

He was quickly shooed away and the segment rapidly returned to the studio.

“Yeah, unfortunately, yeah, we haven’t heard him,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said. “But I was reading his lips, I know exactly what he meant.”

“Yeah, we don’t know exactly what was going on there, but they felt for, in the best interest of the telecast, we cut away,” said co-host Steve Doocy.

The man was not identified.

“Everybody was caught off guard by it,” cafe owner Christi Druin told The Louisville Courier-Journal. “He came in earlier, sat there and ate his breakfast. I guess he was just looking for the right opportunity.”

She said the man was escorted out by security before he had a chance to pay for his biscuits and gravy.

“He got a free breakfast and 15 seconds of fame,” she told the Washington Post.