WATCH: @POTUS says he is “disappointed” at the collapse of the GOP health care bill to repeal and replace #ObamaCare . pic.twitter.com/XCdmGYHNei

Was it just an innocent description of what President Donald Trump said? Or some grade-A trolling?

After the GOP’s latest attempt at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act failed Tuesday, Fox News aired footage of Trump repeatedly saying he was “disappointed” and vowing that “eventually we’re gonna get something done.”

The conservative network’s graphics team then superimposed a paraphrased version of the quote on the bottom of the screen. It immediately sent people on the internet into overdrive.

Many jokingly suggested it should be the president’s new campaign slogan, while some questioned whether the usually pro-Trump network was starting to turn against the White House.

Check out a sampling of the best responses below:

Chyron of the day? pic.twitter.com/CQJeuIaawK — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 18, 2017

I tell my editor this exact thing all the time. https://t.co/SfZV9a9vaX — Jennifer Hiller (@Jennifer_Hiller) July 18, 2017

Fox News grabs the zeitgeist by the horns. pic.twitter.com/Luvc8G6Y4v — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 18, 2017

Make America Great Again Eventually https://t.co/G8XeMzgouh — Emily Anthes (@EmilyAnthes) July 18, 2017