Fox News Hosts Downplay Donald Trump Jr. News As Bombshells Continue

Primetime Fox News hosts were quick Monday to downplay the latest reports regarding Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Kremlin-tied lawyer during the 2016 campaign, saying they are further proof of the mainstream media’s misguided obsession with the administration’s possible ties to Russia.

The New York Times reported Monday night that before meeting with a Russian lawyer who said she had damaging information on Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. received an email saying the intel was part of a Russian government effort to aid Trump’s campaign.

Tucker Carlson spent a few minutes on the story, calling it “the latest installment in the ongoing Russia conspiracy soap opera” before criticizing CNN host Chris Cuomo for his Monday morning interview with Kellyanne Conway.

— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) July 11, 2017

Co-hosts of “The Five” discussed the story for the first 14 minutes of the show, but were divided on its significance. They then moved on to other topics, including CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s relationship with White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 11, 2017

Sean Hannity berated the media for “working itself into a frenzy” over a simple meeting, and he moderated a segment speculating that the whole get-together could have been a setup by Democrats to give the appearance of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.

— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 11, 2017

Neither “The Five” nor “Hannity” reported on the latest news. Hannity’s Monday night program was pre-taped, so the host wouldn’t have been able to share it with viewers, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 11, 2017

In contrast, MSNBC and CNN hosts cut into their regularly scheduled programming with the latest Times report just minutes after the story broke, and used the news to inform the rest of their shows.

Maggie Haberman, one of the reporters who co-bylined the Times report, joined Anderson Cooper by phone soon after the article was published to discuss it.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow interrupted her programming to report the news, and discussed it during her interview with Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 11, 2017

Monday 10:34PM

MSNBC: NYT report on the Don Jr.-Russia email

CNN: NYT report on the Don Jr.-Russia email

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 11, 2017

The Times’ Monday story was the latest in a series of major reports the outlet has published about the president’s son in recent days. Over the weekend, the Times reported Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer who promised the Trump campaign damaging information on Clinton.

Trump Jr. issued two different statements in response, first saying the meeting was on the topic of adoption, then saying the meeting was arranged on the premise that the lawyer had information that could be helpful to the campaign, but ended up offering nothing of substance before focusing on adoption.