Fox News Contributor On Grand Jury Impanelment In Russia Probe: 'This Is Serious'

A contributor for Fox News, an outlet that often features softball coverage of President Donald Trump, said reports that special counsel Robert Mueller has assembled a grand jury as part of the Russia collusion investigation should not be taken lightly.

The Wall Street Journal, which broke the story Thursday, suggested Mueller had impaneled the grand jury weeks ago as part of the probe into possible ties between Trump campaign associates and the Kremlin during last year’s election.

Charlie Gasparino, a former WSJ reporter, called the impanelment a “significant step” in the investigation during an appearance Thursday on Fox News.

“Let me tell you something,” Gasparino told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto. ”[Mueller] wouldn’t have impaneled a grand jury unless he thought there was something there.”

“I mean this is serious,” he added. “I don’t know how else to put it.”

The WSJ report follows Mueller’s appointment this week of several high-powered lawyers. Reuters reported Tuesday that Greg Andres, a former Justice Department attorney who specialized in corruption and bribery cases, joined the investigation.

Gasparino, noting his experience covering white-collar crimes and grand jury proceedings as a reporter, said prosecutors “generally” don’t impanel a grand jury over “random stuff.”