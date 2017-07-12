Fox News Has The Top Immigrant Pundit In America

To begin, I was extremely disappointed when I got on Twitter earlier this week and saw my friend Pablo Manriquez had referred to undocumented Americans as “illegals” --

We're better than purging all illegals. Looking at you @SeanHannity @TuckerCarlson @RichLowry. You are great Americans. We can do better. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/GRNDZevogy — Pablo Manriquez (@pab_dc) July 11, 2017

To call human beings “Illegals” is as foul a slur as some of the darkest racial terms in Americana. As someone who has lived undocumented in America, I implore him to not use that term again. We didn’t use it on Fox News when Javier Palomarez, Pablo, and I sat for a town hall on immigration in Ponte Vedra, Florida earlier this year.

It was an eye-opening experience for me. I met a lot of people on the other side of the issue from us and to be honest, the people were actually pretty nice.

Besides his tweet though, Pablo is absolutely crushing it on Fox News where he’s on several times per week. This one from yesterday was particularly good—

Pablo doesn’t back down from taking the toughest segments in immigration politics, like these: