Fox News Host Lectures Muslims: 'Don't Burn People Alive And Set Off Bombs'

The host of a Fox News show on Sunday told the “Muslim community” not to “burn people alive and set off bombs” if they want a better portrayal in the media.

“Fox & Friends Weekend” was discussing comments made by actor Mandy Patinkin, who said his show “Homeland” would try to be “part of the cure” by offering a more positive portrayal of Muslims. In an MSNBC interview, Patinkin noted that this season’s storyline would show “that maybe it’s the... white men in the government and the military establishment that are the bad guys, not the Muslim community.”

In a clip posted online by Media Matters, Fox News host Pete Hegseth complained that “Homeland” was trying to “ram political agendas down our throat.”

“Do we remember who the bombers of the Boston Marathon were?” cohost Jon Scott asked. “I mean, just an aside to the Muslim community, if you don’t want to be portrayed in a negative light, maybe don’t burn people alive and set off bombs and things like that.”

Hesgeth added: “Yeah, and point out the radicalism, and say that’s not me.”

The comments didn’t sit well with many on Twitter:

@yashar @JonScottFNC Jon please I have not burned anyone alive and neither has my mother. You ought to read and educate yourself: https://t.co/UdlJRcahqf — Monis Khan (@monisismissing) April 16, 2017

FYI for Muslims from idiots: Fox News If Muslim Community Doesn’t Like Negative Media Portrayal Don’t Set Off Bombs https://t.co/Z8doAArGeN — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) April 17, 2017

@JonScottFNC Amazing how incredibly tone deaf your statement to the Muslim community is. https://t.co/2eMyauN3tr — Mr. Lucky (@mrluckydj) April 17, 2017

Yeah "Muslim community." Knock it off already. https://t.co/0WtEyN8fke — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) April 16, 2017

@DonCheadle I'm sure terrorists abide Fox News' words like law. I'm also sure the muslim community strongly identifies with terrorism.



Bloody hell. — cider (@cider44) April 17, 2017

@JonScottFNC Do you blame all Christians for massacres by IRA, or abuse of children! Don't insult the entire Muslim 'community.' What would Jesus say? — Dilma Arends Geerman (@wilderoosje) April 16, 2017

@rezaaslan Can't you guys just send an email to the Muslim Community listserv? — Globalist Cuck (@VoteEquality) April 16, 2017

@yashar @JonScottFNC Being condescending fails when the statement betrays the ignorance of the speaker. Are all men on FOX sexual abusers because of O'Reilly? — Sarah O'Connell (@eatmoreart) April 16, 2017

@yashar @JonScottFNC Oh FFS, is there a constant gas leak on the set of @foxandfriends? — Marci 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@marcifromCO) April 16, 2017

What a great message for the entire non-bomb throwing/non-burning people alive billion strong Muslim community: it's all your own fault. https://t.co/H37GKeke5C — emigre80 (@emigre80) April 16, 2017