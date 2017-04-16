Fox News Host Lectures Muslims: 'Don't Burn People Alive And Set Off Bombs'

The host of a Fox News show on Sunday told the “Muslim community” not to “burn people alive and set off bombs” if they want a better portrayal in the media.
“Fox & Friends Weekend” was discussing comments made by actor Mandy Patinkin, who said his show “Homeland” would try to be “part of the cure” by offering a more positive portrayal of Muslims. In an MSNBC interview, Patinkin noted that this season’s storyline would show “that maybe it’s the... white men in the government and the military establishment that are the bad guys, not the Muslim community.”
In a clip posted online by Media Matters, Fox News host Pete Hegseth complained that “Homeland” was trying to “ram political agendas down our throat.”
“Do we remember who the bombers of the Boston Marathon were?” cohost Jon Scott asked. “I mean, just an aside to the Muslim community, if you don’t want to be portrayed in a negative light, maybe don’t burn people alive and set off bombs and things like that.”
Hesgeth added: “Yeah, and point out the radicalism, and say that’s not me.”
The comments didn’t sit well with many on Twitter:
