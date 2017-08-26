Fox News Pundit Seeks Amnesty For Undocumented Immigrants

Sparks nearly flew when Latino Victory (full disclosure: my client) president Cristóbal Joshua Alex debated Angela McGlowan on sanctuary schools earlier this week on Fox Business. Angela, who was patched in from DC, attacked Cristobal when Connell McShane (both in Manhattan) interrupted her for a clarification, which lead to additional clarifications about whom had actually interrupted herre. It was pretty funny.

Significantly though, when everyone settled down and got back on topic, Angela argued to Cristobal and Connell, "What we need to do now is just scrap [our broken immigration code] and start all over again. Have these people have amnesty and let's just move on."

Well said, Angela. Frankly, I couldn't agree more. For years, the American political left has been terrified to push for the next great American amnesty for immigrants. Conventional wisdom says the word amnesty is politically toxic on both sides of the partisan divide. This is probably fake news. We know Trump can (and does) sell anything to his supporters. An amnesty would be no different. It's not amnesty that's toxic ... or at least, no more-so than the Democratic Party's credibility on the issue after Obama's failed presidency on the issue.