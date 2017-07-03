Fox Sports' Jamie Horowitz Fired Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation

Fox Sports on Monday fired Jamie Horowitz, the network’s head of programming, amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The probe into Horowitz’s conduct began a week ago and included interviews with several women, according to the publication.

“Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to — should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable,” Fox Sports President Eric Shanks wrote in an email to staff members that the Times obtained.

Horowitz, who had previously worked at ESPN and NBC, joined Fox Sports in 2015 to help reinvent the network’s brand. While overseeing Fox Sports 1 and 2, he made high-profile additions such as Skip Bayless.

“The way Jamie has been treated by Fox is appalling,” Patty Glaser, Horowitz’s attorney, told the Times. “At no point in his tenure was there any mention by his superiors or human resources of any misconduct, or an inability to adhere to professional conduct. Jamie was hired by Fox to do a job that until today he was performing in exemplary fashion.”

Twenty-First Century Fox, which owns Fox Sports, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News pulled the plug on O’Reilly after a New York Times report unveiled details of settlements made with his accusers. Higher-ups ended the talk show host’s contract after advertisers pulled out of his program. Both Ailes and O’Reilly received multimillion-dollar payouts upon leaving the company.