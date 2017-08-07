Foxconn Will Split Investment in China and US Equally, President Says

Tang Shihua

(Yicai Global) Aug. 7 -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., trading as Foxconn Technology Group [TPE:2354], the world’s largest manufacturing services provider, will split its future investments in China and the US equally, the Securities Times reported on Aug. 7.

The firm caused heated discussion with its investments in the US, with some believing it may cut its investment in China to send more money to America.

“We are a business. Foxconn is ambitious and pursues market and future technology,” said Terry Gou, president of the Taiwan-based company. “We believe Foxconn will make good progress in China and the US in technology, and will invest more in both countries equally.”

On Aug. 2, media reported Foxconn would invest USD10 million to build a factory in the states, which could just be the beginning. Gou was considering adding USD30 billion more to stateside investment, the reports suggested.

“We are not sure investment in the US will be USD30 billion,” Gou said. “We are negotiating with other states as well as Wisconsin, and expect to cooperate with Michigan on next-generation auto technology, such as car networking and unmanned vehicles. That will be confirmed soon, the specific amount is still confidential. About 76 percent of auto research ahd development in the US is done in Michigan, and we believe it will be a future auto research and development center. We hope to combine their unmanned vehicle technology with our precision grinding tools and automation equipment.”

When asked about whether the supply chain for Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] will be moved to America, Gou said he wouldn’t discuss individual clients. The firm will use the advantages of each location to complement each other, he added.