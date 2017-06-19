Awkward! Fox's Joe Buck Blows Call On U.S. Open Champ's Girlfriend

Fox’s Joe Buck learned the hard way that golf broadcasters need to stay accurate even after the final hole.

As U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka walked off the 18th green Sunday, he got a congratulatory kiss from a woman whom the announcer confidently identified as Koepka’s girlfriend, Becky Edwards, a former collegiate soccer player.

Only they broke up and the woman actually smooching Koepka was his current girlfriend, “Sharknado” franchise actress Jena Sims, according to reports.

Buck got a polite on-air correction from colleague Brad Faxon, prompting the veteran broadcaster to joke that Faxon was tuned into “all the PGA Tour gossip,” the New York Post reported. Here’s the gaffe:

Fox's golf coverage, in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/EaBRN1v0ZK — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 19, 2017

Yes, Buck got a bit of a roasting on Twitter.

"Joe that's actually his new girlfriend Jena Sims" is the greatest correction of all time. — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) June 19, 2017

Say what you want about CBS, there's zero chance Nantz would have gotten Koepka's girlfriend's name wrong — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 19, 2017

And here’s the couple after the victory.