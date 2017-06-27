Fragile Men Of Twitter Cannot Handle ESPN Cover Star's Nude Photo

On Monday morning, ESPN debuted its 2017 Body Issue cover stars, NFL running back Zeke Elliott and Danish tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki.

Their cover debuts came in the form of a GIF, posted on ESPN’s official Twitter account.

You can now add "cover boy" to Zeke's resume. pic.twitter.com/DSS8r0Jzef — ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2017

Elliott’s cover, which shows the running back posing completely naked under splashing water holding a football, left many (male) Twitter users disturbed at seeing a man nude on the cover of a sports magazine:

Zeke the goat but I gotta unfollow espn. Videos of ITs ass and now this? — Яaymond (@Nizmond) June 26, 2017

Get this off my tl — rlz (@ThotVeteran) June 26, 2017

SPORTS. THE S STANDS FOR SPORTS. NOT STRIPPERS — doggo + clutchy (@ewwitzclutchy) June 26, 2017

Didn't need to see this before breakfast — Rodney (@Easy132) June 26, 2017

what the hell? — reuben (@ReubenAlxander) June 26, 2017

ESPN is straight garbage now. — KingRupert (@KingRupert845) June 26, 2017

Why 21,000,000 and counting have Dropped @espn. 💥 💥 — barstoolsailor (@steel1man) June 26, 2017

Notably, when Caroline Wozniacki’s cover was posted on Twitter, there was no outpouring of male revulsion and outrage (as seen in the tweets below).

she will no doubt leak a sex tape before ever winning a grand slam. — KoalaDude (@koala_dude) June 27, 2017

I think she's ready for a lot more than Wimbledon... — James Pimenta (@JamesPimenta2) June 27, 2017

Would smash — JunkyardDawg (@NBAisTrashNow) June 27, 2017

So...naked woman = good, naked man = disgusting?

The contrasting reactions reveal a stark double standard when it comes to nudity ― even artful, athletic, partial nudity. It is still considered startling to many to see a naked man covering a magazine, when there are countless magazine covers that regularly feature naked women without public outcry.

Throwback to yesterday when grossed out guys got triggered at the body issue just to come back today and love it — Trenton Peck (@TrentonPeck3) June 27, 2017

Plus, women, regardless of their sexual identity, are used to seeing other women naked on magazine covers ― from sports magazines like ESPN and Sports Illustrated, to the likes of Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone. Women’s bodies are nearly always considered fair game for public consumption and art.

It's only ok to objectify women. We know. We get it. — yvette wood (@yvettewood16) June 26, 2017

The straight man replies to this image are hilariouuuuuuuus! https://t.co/0y9h2Lj8WE — mamacita (@sdlauram) June 27, 2017

More than anything, though, the reaction to Elliott’s cover displays a deep, deep insecurity among men when it comes to seeing another man’s naked body.

Many of the social media comments about Elliott’s cover were of the “no homo” variety, as if simply scrolling through Twitter would cause men to “turn gay” for their exposure to a stripped down (heterosexual) NFL football player. As if, by not publicly decrying the cover, they would somehow be considered complicit in its consumption. As if seeing another man’s body presented as beautiful, represented a threat to their own masculinity.

You can now add "Homosexual" to his resume... — Odabo Jack (@RobRothschild69) June 26, 2017

For his part, though, Elliott doesn’t seem worried.