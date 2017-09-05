Framway: A Friday blessed by the tram

Happenings of Friday, 1st September 2017, eve of a public day, made the weekend feel festive. The images that came from Cité Barkly and La Butte shocked more than one.

Distortions (or simply put, lies) of a government who promised, in December 2014, development, continuous water supply, modernisation, and a definite burial of the metro project were mirrored to the common man. In power, now, citizens are made to cry of despair, partly result of a serious mismanagement and lack of planning. Orders are being executed here and there, for unjustified reasons. Politics, or humanity, oblige, there are virulent words being used by the Opposition to criticise a project, which they initially prompted and lost the elections with.

We went as far as speaking of social disorder, social disharmony and racial disunity. Local newspapers inferred to incidents like Kaya and February 1999, while speaking of the tasks being undertaken by the police force.

There is a desire to overthrow a government, which with each passing day becomes a better advocate of the opposition parties. Maybe it is a legitimate longing.

The government, in general, has developed an aversion to a Press they promised a Freedom of Information Act. The communication is so bad that there is a feeling of disconnect (rightly or wrongly) between the citizens and their representatives. The gradually increasing number of bodyguards, or a greater mobilising presence of police officers do not make it any better. Running away when you are out of arguments, or that you were being fed wrong information is neither reassuring, nor faith restoring.

Followed was a major reshuffle of individuals from their seats. Some got ejected, some suspended, some played bit of musical chair. The thought behind this is doubtful – can it be that the Prime Minister has turned into the most considerate human being and has decided to be a completely new person, or that damage control is better than waiting for everything to get out of hand. Call it optimism, pragmatism or pessimism, as you wish.

The blind lady, who fortunately is still independent and objective, has a more humane approach than a government elected on the base of human, socialist and welfare ideas – “Governman Lepep pou Lepep”, they said.

There is one person who ensured that he shined brighter than the others. Not that we can blame him for having the talent and wittiness to attract attention when he wants to. Opportunist. Separator. These are terms that have used to qualify him. There are certain specific words of his which have been repeated more than others. Was he right, or wrong – it shall vary from person to person. Not going to judge him here

Sitting in our house, in front of a screen, it is quite easy to comment, criticise or point out flaws in the way people on the field acted. Manoeuvre, again, debatable.

Making it a communal divide is not my forte, and will keep it for the online experts that have no certificates to do so, nonetheless do their job perfectly well.

All these, reintegrate the urge for a free media, now more than ever. There is the need for strong watch dogs, which can ensure that the government, or anyone seeking to be in the government, is beholden towards the public permanently.