Franchise Ownership Viable Option For Black Americans

Franchise Ownership is a viable business option that Black Americans should consider in today’s business climate. The failure rate for small business startups is usually very high due to a number of dynamics that we will explore in another article on Huff Post Platform. Franchising often provides years of experience, a proven way of doing business, increased visibility, reduction of advertising cost, etc. I had the pleasure of running a franchise start up for well over ten years; the franchise was called the “Haircut Hut Barber Shop Franchise”.

Franchising is based on the theory of creating a prototype of what works, and duplicating the results of your laboratory experience. Franchising is a great way to leverage and existing brand, and benefit from years of experience of the Franchisor. You should look up the International Franchise Association and research and franchisor’s business history before leaping into a new venture. A call to the better business bureau should also be made, before you leap into a new venture.

Franchise businesses still need business commitment, determination, hard work, community involvement, good employees, cash flow, cash management etc. Franchising looks attractive to everyone, even though some fail to make it. The rate of failure is below statistics of most small business start-up. When I was the owner of the Haircut Hut Barbershop Franchise we started with one store in Hempstead, Long Island, and then went on to open a store in Roosevelt, LI, Uniondale, LI, Jamaica Queens, and Brooklyn.

I am no longer in the franchise business currently, but I am willing to venture into this area again. The benefits of Franchising very often outweigh the cost of opening an untried venture. “Thumbs Up” to Golden Krust Bakery for its recent achievements in expanding its new franchise locations across America. Black Americans can start and develop their very own franchises.