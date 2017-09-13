Frank Vincent Dead At 78

Today actor Frank Vincent passed away, due to heart surgery complications, at the age of 78.

Damn the Great Frank Vincent has passed Consummate NYC actor from Goodfellas,Raging Bull & Sopranos.Good guy who had a great sense of humor pic.twitter.com/JOVl0zEFRQ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 13, 2017

R.I.P. the great Frank Vincent. I often think of this promo photo of the band that Frank & Joe Pesci played in during the '70s. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/jaz2XVvHIa — Bob Mehr (@BobMehr) September 13, 2017

RIP Frank Vincent, who delivered one of the best movie lines of all time: Now go home and get your shinebox pic.twitter.com/ezJwKD0osv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 13, 2017

Vincent had memorable roles in three Martin Scorsese movies: “Savly” in Raging Bull; Joe Pesci’s aide-de-camp “Frank Marino” in Casino; and real-life mobster Billy Batts in 1990’s Goodfellas.

Of all three roles, Vincent’s part as “Billy Bats” in Goodfellas is indisputably the most well known. “Go home at get your *bleeping* shinebox”—what Batts tells Joe Pesci’s volatile Tommy DeVito character—might very well be the greatest quote in cinematic history.

In 2006, Vincent published a book via Berkley publishing: “A Guy’s Guide To Being A Man’s Man.”

Vincent was also enormously talented at playing the main baddie, not just the sidekick, as he proved adeptly with his portrayal of the snakelike Phil Leotardo, who memorably went to war against mob boss’ Tony Soprano’s crime family on “The Sopranos.”

With his prominent chin, swarthy good looks and neatly cut and combed hair, Frank Vincent looked the part of an Italian-American mobster, perhaps more so than any other actor of the twentieth and twenty-first century.