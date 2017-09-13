Frank Vincent Dead At 78

Today actor Frank Vincent passed away, due to heart surgery complications, at the age of 78.
Vincent had memorable roles in three Martin Scorsese movies: “Savly” in Raging Bull; Joe Pesci’s aide-de-camp “Frank Marino” in Casino; and real-life mobster Billy Batts in 1990’s Goodfellas.
Of all three roles, Vincent’s part as “Billy Bats” in Goodfellas is indisputably the most well known. “Go home at get your *bleeping* shinebox”—what Batts tells Joe Pesci’s volatile Tommy DeVito character—might very well be the greatest quote in cinematic history.
In 2006, Vincent published a book via Berkley publishing: “A Guy’s Guide To Being A Man’s Man.”
Vincent was also enormously talented at playing the main baddie, not just the sidekick, as he proved adeptly with his portrayal of the snakelike Phil Leotardo, who memorably went to war against mob boss’ Tony Soprano’s crime family on “The Sopranos.”
With his prominent chin, swarthy good looks and neatly cut and combed hair, Frank Vincent looked the part of an Italian-American mobster, perhaps more so than any other actor of the twentieth and twenty-first century.
Rest in peace, Mr. Vincent. We are really going to miss you.
