09/15/2017 11:11 am ET

A Kid Mowed The White House Lawn For Free

He did get a high-five from the president for his hard work.

By Paige Lavender

Frank Giaccio, 11, mowed the White House lawn on Friday after sending President Donald Trump a letter saying he’d complete the task “at no charge.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read Frank’s letter during a daily briefing in August.

“You’re free to pick whatever you want: power mower, push mower and weed whacker,” wrote Frank, who lives in Falls Church, Virginia.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Those are some sweet gloves, Frank.

Under the supervision of park service employees, Frank used a push mower to mow the grass in the Rose Garden. He was so focused on the task that he didn’t even stop when Trump came out to greet him.

Trump gave some encouragement and a high-five for the hard work, telling Frank he was doing a “great job.”

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Frank's red polo coordinated well with the president's red tie.

“Maybe he’ll be president,” Trump said of Frank, who aspires to become a Navy SEAL when he grows up.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Trump couldn't resist offering Frank a little encouragement.

Frank’s father, Greg Giaccio, looked on as Trump and Frank high-fived in the Rose Garden. 

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Frank gets a high five from Trump while Frank's dad, Greg Giaccio, watches.

