Frankie Grande Pays The 'Indoor Boys' A Surprise Visit

Frankie Grande gets a little more than he bargained for when he drops by this week’s episode of “Indoor Boys,” Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse’s comedy series about the trials (and tribulations) of gay male friendships in the digital age.

In “It’s Our Bed,” Luke’s (Taylor) previously referenced ― but never before seen ― ex-flame Tyler (Grande) pops in for a midday tryst. Unfortunately, the surprise houseguest thwarts Nate’s (Wyse) romantic plans with his new boyfriend, Aaron (Michael Tacconi). In the end, Nate decides to take matters into his own hands, which could have a catastrophic impact on his friendship with Luke.

Keep your eyes peeled for a hilarious appearance by Emmy winner Patrika Darbo (“Acting Dead”) as a meddlesome neighbor.

Miss earlier episodes of “Indoor Boys”? Head here to catch up!