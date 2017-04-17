ENTERTAINMENT
04/17/2017 11:55 am ET

Brie Larson Has No Time To Be Wooed In This 'Free Fire' Clip

The gun-violence satire opens April 21.

By Matthew Jacobs

Free Fire” is about an arms deal gone massively wrong. In satirizing gun violence, Ben Wheatley’s 1970s-set movie depicts a businesswoman (Brie Larson) whose black-market weapons transaction results in a full-scale shootout. 

The Huffington Post has an exclusive clip that showcases the final moments when everything is still peaceful for these shifty dealmakers. Cillian Murphy plays a smooth-talking arms buyer. 

Co-starring Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer and Jack Reynor, “Free Fire” premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. It opens in theaters April 21.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

2017 Winter/Spring Movie Preview
Suggest a correction
Matthew Jacobs Entertainment Reporter, The Huffington Post

MORE:

Movies Entertainment Brie Larson Ben Wheatley

CONVERSATIONS

Brie Larson Has No Time To Be Wooed In This 'Free Fire' Clip