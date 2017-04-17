Brie Larson Has No Time To Be Wooed In This 'Free Fire' Clip

“Free Fire” is about an arms deal gone massively wrong. In satirizing gun violence, Ben Wheatley’s 1970s-set movie depicts a businesswoman (Brie Larson) whose black-market weapons transaction results in a full-scale shootout.
The Huffington Post has an exclusive clip that showcases the final moments when everything is still peaceful for these shifty dealmakers. Cillian Murphy plays a smooth-talking arms buyer.
Co-starring Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer and Jack Reynor, “Free Fire” premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. It opens in theaters April 21.
