Brie Larson Has No Time To Be Wooed In This 'Free Fire' Clip

“Free Fire” is about an arms deal gone massively wrong. In satirizing gun violence, Ben Wheatley’s 1970s-set movie depicts a businesswoman (Brie Larson) whose black-market weapons transaction results in a full-scale shootout.

The Huffington Post has an exclusive clip that showcases the final moments when everything is still peaceful for these shifty dealmakers. Cillian Murphy plays a smooth-talking arms buyer.