So Atlanta traffic is every bit as congested as you’ve heard. It’s the reason why the apartment I chose is walking distance from groceries, restaurants and shops. We won’t be able to move in to our own place until September 8th so until then . . .we’re nomads. When we left Minnesota our Prius was packed to the gills with clothes, cleaning supplies, kitchen stuff and linens. At each stop we’ve needed ‘just one thing’ from nearly every suitcase, duffel bag, tote and container we packed. We did not carefully re-pack when we scrambled for an umbrella or shampoo. The result is a car so full that when you close the back hatch or a side door, you have to hold the stuff in with one hand, and very quickly slam the door shut with the other hand before things tumble onto the street.

One containment system Mabel is using is a large plastic. . . it’s like a clear body bag. She shoved most of the contents of her closet into this bag, and by squeezing all the air out with our vacuum before we left, it was microwave sized. Until she needed ‘just one thing’ from it. Then it became The Mummy in the back seat. We can barely see out the back window.

It’s the exact opposite way of traveling that feels elegant and organized. It’s less Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina (when she comes back from France with her poodle and waits for a ride looking like a magazine photo), and more Granny Clampett on top of Jed’s truck at the beginning of The Beverly Hillbillies . I do hope our new neighbors (let’s call them the Drysdale’s) don’t judge us when we finally unload the car. By the time we’re able to move in, when we open the car door things will fly out like they’ve been spring loaded.

This is our first Airbnb that we get to stay at for more than one night. Up until now, it’s been one night and gone. I’m constantly thinking of all the displaced people of Houston, and the idea of having to transition to a life of complete uncertainty at a moments notice gives me pause. Conversation in the car between Mabel and myself will often veer towards the Hurricane Harvey victims, and how lucky we are to just be temporarily homeless.

I let Mabel nap until noon yesterday before we left our lodgings and drove to our new neighborhood to look around. We couldn’t get in yet, but we were able to park in a covered ramp (it was raining) and walk around and get a sense of what it might be like when we’re actually living there. We had lunch at Figo an Italian restaurant across the street from the new place. A cute host with really long dreadlocks helped us through the lunch specials, even though it was well after 2 o’clock. The free bread that you dip in olive oil and parmesan cheese filled us up, so we both took away leftovers. I mean supper.

Since our new place will be a one bedroom loft, we drove to a wall bed store to explore that option. Atlanta roads are often narrow, curvy, congested and good luck finding a left turn on green arrow. I may have said a few bad words as I requested help from Mabel who had immersed herself in the current People Magazine. I may have said those words more than once, since the magazine continued to be read while we were. . . “just put the #*!! magazine down and help me get there!”