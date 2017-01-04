No matter where you stand on Donald Trump’s impending presidency, pot activists promise his inauguration will be a “smokin’ fun time.”

A cannabis coalition from Washington, D.C., said it will to hand out 4,200 marijuana joints for free to the public, as the group marches toward the National Mall on Jan. 20.

It’s legal to give away marijuana as a gift in D.C., but it’s against the law to sell it or smoke it in public. But that last part’s not stopping DC Marijuana Justice’s plans to publicly light up four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s speech.

“If somebody wants to do it they are risking arrest but it’s a protest and you know what, the National Mall is a place for protest,” DCMJ founder Adam Eidinger told WUSA Tuesday.

Stuart Dee via Getty Images D.C. Marijuana Justice helped legalize marijuana in the district. Now, it plans to hand out free joints just before Donald Trump's inauguration this month.

The public smoke-out aims to encourage federal legalization of pot. It comes amid concerns that Trump’s pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, will reverse the Obama administration’s stance on allowing states to craft their own cannabis laws. Sessions has publicly opposed marijuana use previously.

“We legalized cannabis in Washington, D.C., and we are not going to let anyone take that away from us,” reads a post advertising the event on DCMJ’s website. “This is an outreach opportunity to show President Trump’s supporters we are the marijuana majority! Join us for a smokin’ fun time!”

Anyone interested in attending the inauguration and getting some bud can meet the group on the west side of Dupont Circle from 8-10 a.m. on the day. Participants must be at least 21 years old.