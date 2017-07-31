A modern ghost town has no hotels to visit, no homesteads to view, no saloon doors to open, no player pianos to tune, no music rolls to touch, no sounds of hope to record, no signs of progress to see –– because prospectors do not invest in a town with no prospects, because there is no gold to mine in a town that strip-mines its soul.

This place is one of many such places, where the ghosts are the people themselves.

They bear the scars of depression, of spiritual wounds that appear as physical remains – and visible reminders – of how the mind can hurt the body, of how anxiety can age us, of how angst can aggravate us, of how these toxins can tear us apart.

These feelings are not the product of a lack of virtue, but the result of an absence of vision by and toward the residents of these places.

It is that blindness that causes people to perish, that causes them to succumb to drugs and alcohol, that causes them to kill their pain by slowly killing themselves with painkillers.

That is what they have done to themselves, and continue to do to their friends and family, to close their eyes and dream of dreamless sleep – to pray to sleep the big sleep – because they prefer eternal darkness below ground to a daily nightmare above ground.

Can we blame them for wishing to wake themselves from the cruelty of an illusion – from the catatonia of a myth known as the American Dream – where the image of opportunity for all, where the fantasy of freedom from fear – and the fearless pursuit of a better life – dissolves into a reality of fiscal distress and metaphysical despair?

Can we fault them for failing to believe in the power of education, when their schools look like abandoned factories and companies close their factories with abandon?

Can we condemn a man’s actions without recognizing his poverty of choices?

Can we denounce a woman’s pleas without understanding her plight?

There are possible solutions for some of these problems, while there are plenty of questions about the soundness of these proposed solutions.

What we cannot do, however, is watch –– and wait.

Now is the time to make real the words of a King by doing the deeds of democracy, so we may lift our fellow citizens from the quicksands of injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.