Freedom of Expression for Who

In an amicus brief filed with the Supreme Court last week the Trump administration joined Jack Phillips the owner of Colorado-based Masterpiece Cakeshop in asking the court to overturn a Colorado Civil Rights Commission finding that Masterpiece engaged in sexual-orientation based discrimination when Phillips “politely” refused to design and create a custom cake for the wedding of a same-sex couple, offering instead to make them any product except a wedding cake. The commission ordered the shop to cease its discriminatory practice of refusing to provide some of its services to gay and lesbian couples, and directed that it provide its products and services to same-sex and opposite-sex couples equally.

The Trump administration pleads that the commission's ruling violates the first amendment. Phillips unconvincingly argues that the art of designing a custom wedding cake is an extension of his speech. The commission’s ruling, he claims, would compel him to “utter what is not in his mind” violating the free speech clause. The cake shop owner believes that a wedding is a sacred religious event that is culminated with the cutting of the cake, which serves as a symbol of the commencement of a divine union. The wedding cake designer therefore is an active participant in the religious ceremony. Phillips’ personal religious beliefs prohibit him from using his artistic craft to promote a same-sex marriage, which he fundamentally believes to be wrong. The free exercise clause, he asserts, prohibit the commission from forcing him to participate in religious event against his will.

Despite Phillips assertion the free speech and exercise clauses are not absolute, and allow the government to compel action, even when contrary to one's religious beliefs. The government, for example, forces individuals whose religion oppose taxation to pay their taxes. It can and does compel businesses to serve and treat customers equally including those who are of a different race, or religion from its owner. Indeed, even when a business owner’s religious beliefs are that women should be subject to the authority of a man, the law compels them to pay, hire, promote, and treat women equal to men. Phillips’ twisted interpretation of the free speech and exercise clauses would have allowed racial segregation to continue unabated under the guise of speech and religious liberty. The first amendment does not provide a license to discriminate.

At any rate, a business owner’s personal religious beliefs are independent of its operations. Business owners hold no right to insert their religious opinions into the personal lives of their customers, and they certainly are not free to condition the sale of their products on the manner in which customers intend on using them, even when those products are works of artistic expression. If Phillips wanted the right to express his religious beliefs in his artistic craft by refusing to provide his services to gay and lesbian couples then he had every option to structure his business as a sole proprietorship. However, in filing Articles of Incorporation with the Colorado Secretary of State gaining the tax and legal protections afforded to corporations he accepted an obligation to treat each individual equally, and to conduct his business in a manner that is consistent with the law; not with his religious beliefs. Further, marriage is a legal creation, not as Phillips asserts defined by God, but rather codified by law. A wedding therefore is nothing more than a celebration of the execution of a legal contract, and thus has no intrinsic religious value.