Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom from Speech

If the job of the newspaper is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable, the job of the citizen is to ensure the right to talk sense to the offensive and offend the sensible; to make the First Amendment first among equals because the protection of unpopular speech – the protection of some of the worst ideas by some of the worst among us – is the difference between a free society and a peaceful one.

That distinction matters because peace does not equal freedom. It may complement liberty, but it is not synonymous with liberty, since many peaceful societies are the result of decidedly non-peaceful practices: Midnight raids, warrantless searches, arbitrary arrests, coerced confessions, show trials and summary executions–– all of these things, and more, including rape and kidnapping, are ways to keep the peace.

That peace does nothing to establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.

Only the right to peaceful assembly can secure a just and lasting peace.

Peaceful does not mean polite, however, because freedom does not accrue to the meek and mild. It is not a gift from the powerful, who only surrender power after their attempts to shock the few shock the conscience of the nation instead; it is not until a sheriff tries to repel the forces of right with the water hoses of might that that river of hate can run upstream with love; it is not until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream that we shall overcome.

We must, therefore, plead for freedom, but we need not say please.

We must not beg for what we want, which is also what belongs to us as our birthright.

The suppression of speech is a violation of what our Creator endows unto all men and women.

Any such violation is an act of thievery, which commands us to demand that the government sue for peace; not because we do battle in the streets, but because we wage war in the courts of law and the court of public opinion.

And yet, freedom is not an award for saying the right things.

It is also a right to support horrible things: To wave the Nazi flag; to salute the swastika, a crooked cross in every sense of the word; a corruption of the ultimate crucible – an obscenity against the hardest struggle – where this symbol of hatred and deceit is the enemy of charity and forgiveness; where torches do more to darken the soul than enlighten the mind; where the lights of perverted science stain the pages of history.

That right is nonetheless the essence of freedom.

Without it, hatred will gather strength to avoid the disinfectant of sunlight.