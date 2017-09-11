Freedom versus Fear

For 158 minutes the Twin Towers would burn like the chimneys of Auschwitz.

They would stand, briefly, with the combined height of 20 such chimneys, converting a 68°F summer morning into a 2,300°F crematorium; where the inferno would incinerate 2,381 Americans, as well as another 372 foreign nationals from 61 countries and 6 continents; where plumes of smoke from this hell on earth would be visible to a lone American orbiting the earth aboard the International Space Station, 250 miles above the southern tip of an island graveyard; where he could not hear the screams or sirens, where he could not smell the sickly-sweet scent of the bodies fueling this fire, while few could picture what all the world could now see –– that we live in a world where 10 men could cripple a city of 1.5 million innocent men, women and children.

We live in a world where a total of 19 men could launch a lightning war against the West, because of our refusal to see what lurks behind that iron curtain of a veil we deem peaceful.

We live in a world where there is a memorial, but no cemetery; where we announce the names of the victims each year, while the memory of their faces continues to fade with each passing day; where the flames of the most ancient hatred still burn, filling the air with the ashes of the starved, broken and naked.

For those 19 men are but a footnote to a long and lamentable verse from a vicious lie, which threatens to further darken and stain the pages of history.

I speak of the slander against Judaism and the sewage of anti-Semitism, with its devotion to the destruction of Israel and its false distinction between Jews and “Zionists.”

On the 16th anniversary of a crime with a number as a name, I refuse to be silent while our enemies seek to add numbers to the ultimate crime with no name.

I will not pretend nothing is wrong, so long as good men do nothing to stop the murder of Jews and Christians, of atheists and agnostics, of gays and lesbians, of women and minorities –– and Muslims, too.

Let us heed the warning from the dead to the living, that “Never again” is meaningless if we repeat the sins of the past time and again.