Freelance in Style - Why Personal Style is Still Important for At-Home Workers

You are a freelancer who comfortably works at home. You don’t need to go to any office, you don’t need to meet anyone in person (other than in some rare occasions), you don’t even need to go out except for buying groceries or meet your friends. So who cares about your style, your dressing, your haircut, right? Wrong.

Your style is just as much important than your actual skills, and taking the right amount of time to take care of your physical appearance will go a long way towards increasing your chance to land new profitable gigs. Let’s see why.

1. Think about yourself as a brand

You are your brand. Your own person is a brand, and it’s the most important brand you have since is the one you are constantly selling to find new clients, new prospects, new high-earning engagements. You are a living advertisement for yourself, and the external appearance is the best way to make an impression. Whether you’re a writer, a stylist, a graphic designer, a photographer or a computer programmer, people must believe it, so you must fully play this role to the best of your ability.

Celebrities often rebuild their image by changing what they wear and how they present themselves to affect their fans’ perception. You must choose your own brand, be it stylish, hipsterish, trendy, nerdy or whatever. Once you defined what your style is going to be, you need to highlight your uniqueness. Your appearance is your signature, and it’s the best way to stand out from the crowd of other freelancers you’re competing against.

2. The importance of first impressions

People will draw conclusions about who you are almost immediately just by judging your appearance. Humans are superficial creatures because that’s the way our brain is wired, so every small detail counts to make a good first impression. In just a few seconds your style is telling your new client a lot about who you are – your social background, your economic status, your trustworthiness, and even your mental abilities.

Think about this: if you had to choose between hiring a neatly dressed, clean-shaven man in suit and tie, and a hobo-like guy with long hair and an unkempt beard wearing a dirty t-shirt for a responsibility job, who is going to be the right candidate? If your style is poor, it also tells volume about your lack of will – if you’re too lazy to take care about your dressing, why should you care about your work, don’t you?

3. Empower your thinking

Proper dressing does not just affect how people react to you, but the way you react to yourself. According to a recent research your clothing may, in fact, positively affect your mental skills if it’s formal or detached enough. Formal clothing improves cognitive processes by subconsciously stimulating abstract thinking. The more you feel like you’re operating in a distant, polite and detached environment instead of in the familiar setting of your house, the more you’re empowering yourself to do better. This does not necessarily mean that you need to wear a suit and tie or a formal dress every time you sit in front of your computer, but surely working in pajamas or sweaters is not going to help you feel less lazy, either.

4. Accessories are part of your personal story

You do not work in a corporate office setting anymore, so every little lifestyle detail that surrounds you is now part of your working other than just your personal story. Your home is your own office, your person is your own business. Working at home means that there’s no separation between your working life and your personal life anymore. Your career is now completely merged into your existence, but if you end up feeling like you never stop working burnout is right behind the door.

Every little detail is now part of that story, such as the first time you bought that pair of fancy glasses you couldn’t afford with your previous job. Wearing a particular outfit or just looking at that small accessory you purchased in a specific moment of your life can profoundly affect your mood, put yourself at ease, and contribute to your comfort level. Inspiration is vital for any self-employed freelancer since the quality of your work is usually much more important than the quantity you’re able to produce every day.