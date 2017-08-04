French Montana Debuts a New Album and New Venture

It’s been an exciting week for French Montana. His new album, Jungle Rules debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts and he has a cool new venture outside the music world.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and the makers of CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka added another great line and made French Montana the new face of the flavor. French Vanilla makes the eighth variant in CIROC’s flavor series and is a mix of vanilla cream with hints of vanilla bean.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and CÎROC are inspiring and empowering the next generation to dream big, work hard, and make their own success. To illustrate this, Combs passes the baton to French Montana to continue the “Let’s Get It” messaging and the transition from ME to WE

Recently, I caught up with French Montana to learn more about his role with the brand and his latest endeavors...

RH: How did you become a Brand Ambassador for CIROC?

FM: Puff Daddy has always believed in my vision. He sees that I’m hands on. He trusts my judgment in business and thought I’d make a great ambassador for the CIROC brand.

RH: A Life off your new album “Jungle Rules” hit over 11 million views on YouTube in a week. Is this your first time back in the studio with The Weeknd since “Gifted”?

FM: This is our first time back in the studio together. We’ve talked several times about working on something else, but it was never the right time until now. This time everything came together.

RH: I read that you’ve opened a health care facility in Uganda. Tell me more..

FM: I feel like this whole journey has been unforgettable. It’s turned into a movement or a trend. I needed to go and see the people of Uganda and help them. They can’t help themselves you know? It grew from just two rooms to fifty and its getting even bigger. It used to serve 50,000 and now its helping 300,000. It’s a beautiful thing. Every woman and child in the world deserves the right care, and I’m going to help them get it.

RH: Your success is incredibly inspiring. Any words of wisdom to your fans that are out there trying to “make it happen thru the hustle?”

FM: Here’s the thing I’ve always told myself...That person you are looking for out there to help you is YOURSELF. No one is going to do things for you like you.

French Vanilla debuts in select markets this month, and nationally in October.