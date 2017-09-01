Friday's Morning Email: 11 Staggering Numbers That Put Harvey Into Perspective

The Morning Email will return Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday ― enjoy the long weekend!

11 STAGGERING NUMBERS THAT PUT HARVEY INTO PERSPECTIVE As the death toll rises to 35, a look at the storm that dumped 27 trillion gallons of rain water over Texas and Louisiana. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOUR HOUSE FLOODS “Maybe you’re sitting in your living room looking out your window when it starts. Maybe you’re asleep. But you’re definitely surprised. You never thought the storm would get this bad.” [HuffPost]

NEARLY 800,000 DREAMERS ARE WAITING ON DONALD TRUMP’S DACA VERDICT While the president reportedly wants to end the program, he hasn’t announced it ― yet. [HuffPost]

WHY TRUMP’S CUTS TO ENROLLMENT PROGRAMS WILL DEVASTATE OBAMACARE “Advertising and promotional budget for HealthCare.gov has been slashed by 90 percent and programs to help people sign up also face a nearly 40 percent cut.” And here are the fixes a bipartisan group of governors is begging Congress take a look at. [HuffPost]

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ORDERS CLOSURE OF SEVERAL RUSSIAN DIPLOMATIC FACILITIES IN THE U.S. In retaliation for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order that the U.S. cut its diplomatic presence in Russia to 455 people. [HuffPost]

HURRICANE IRMA ‘RAPIDLY INTENSIFYING’ IN THE ATLANTIC Initial forecasts predict the storm will be heading toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. [HuffPost]

CHINA’S INFLUENCE ON AFRICA’S FUTURE “Despite the many misgivings Africans feel about China, they are also making a hard-nosed calculation that the continent can profit from a close relationship with China in a way it can’t with the West.” [HuffPost]

KENYA’S SUPREME COURT RULES PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION INVALID Forcing a new election within 60 days. [HuffPost]