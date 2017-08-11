Friday's Morning Email: 8 Times The World Narrowly Avoided Nuclear Disaster

TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN ON NORTH KOREA THREATS President Donald Trump argued Thursday that his “fire and fury” comments may have not been tough enough. Over 60 members of Congress have condemned the president’s statements in a letter sent to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Take a look at what North Korea can likely reach with its missiles. Global stocks continue to fall over the bellicose rhetoric. And here are eight times the world managed to avoid nuclear disaster. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT IT TAKES TO FIRE A CNN CONTRIBUTOR A Nazi salute on Twitter, in the case of Jeffrey Lord. Here’s why that’s probably not the first time the network should have been concerned. [HuffPost]

TRUMP SUGGESTS MITCH MCCONNELL SHOULD BE OUSTED IF HE CAN’T ACCOMPLISH AGENDA “Mitch, let’s get to work and let’s get it done.” [HuffPost]

GOOGLE CANCELS TOWN HALL ON GENDER DISPUTE Over fears of the far-right. [Reuters]

THE NEWS FOR FORMER UBER CEO TRAVIS KALANICK KEEPS GETTING WORSE As an early Uber investor is now suing him for fraud. [HuffPost]

SCIENTISTS HIT MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH WHEN IT COMES TO TRANSPLANTING PIG ORGANS INTO HUMANS Using the gene editor, CRISPR. [HuffPost]

TRUMP REVERSES, SET TO DECLARE OPIOID EPIDEMIC NATIONAL EMERGENCY “Declaring a national emergency would at least allow the immediate allocation of more federal resources to address the crisis and put more pressure on Congress to take legislative action.” [HuffPost]