Friday's Morning Email: 8 Times The World Narrowly Avoided Nuclear Disaster

TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN ON NORTH KOREA THREATS President Donald Trump argued Thursday that his “fire and fury” comments may have not been tough enough. Over 60 members of Congress have condemned the president’s statements in a letter sent to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Take a look at what North Korea can likely reach with its missiles. Global stocks continue to fall over the bellicose rhetoric. And here are eight times the world managed to avoid nuclear disaster. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
WHAT IT TAKES TO FIRE A CNN CONTRIBUTOR A Nazi salute on Twitter, in the case of Jeffrey Lord. Here’s why that’s probably not the first time the network should have been concerned. [HuffPost]
TRUMP SUGGESTS MITCH MCCONNELL SHOULD BE OUSTED IF HE CAN’T ACCOMPLISH AGENDA “Mitch, let’s get to work and let’s get it done.” [HuffPost]
GOOGLE CANCELS TOWN HALL ON GENDER DISPUTE Over fears of the far-right. [Reuters]
THE NEWS FOR FORMER UBER CEO TRAVIS KALANICK KEEPS GETTING WORSE As an early Uber investor is now suing him for fraud. [HuffPost]
SCIENTISTS HIT MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH WHEN IT COMES TO TRANSPLANTING PIG ORGANS INTO HUMANS Using the gene editor, CRISPR. [HuffPost]
TRUMP REVERSES, SET TO DECLARE OPIOID EPIDEMIC NATIONAL EMERGENCY “Declaring a national emergency would at least allow the immediate allocation of more federal resources to address the crisis and put more pressure on Congress to take legislative action.” [HuffPost]
A MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY KNOCKING A WOMAN IN FRONT OF A LONDON BUS The 50-year-old man was arrested two days after the surveillance video was released to the public to help find him. [HuffPost]
TAYLOR SWIFT DETAILS GROPING ALLEGATIONS IN UNWAVERING TESTIMONY The star testified in detail about a disc jockey allegedly grabbing her behind underneath her skirt in 2013. Her mom also testified, saying “I did not want this event to define her life.” [HuffPost]
JIMMY KIMMEL REVEALS HIS SON NEEDS 2 MORE OPEN HEART SURGERIES And he still wants other kids across the country to be given the same shot at health care. [HuffPost]
INSIDE BILL O’REILLY’S NEW SHOW He’s looking for $50 subscriptions for “premium” access from fans. [HuffPost]
IMAGINE YOU’RE 14 And your mom surprises you with a newborn she thought was a tumor. [HuffPost]
THE ACLU IS STANDING UP FOR MILO YIANNOPOULOS In a lawsuit against D.C. public transit. [HuffPost]
-
Trump thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for kicking out some U.S. diplomats, saying it would save the country a lot of money.
-
According to the FBI, ISIS used PayPal to send cash tosupport terrorism activities in the U.S.
-
Jared Kushner has been fined for a late report of a financial transaction.
-
Trump’s D.C. hotel turned quite the profit in its first months.
-
This 11-year-old has been hospitalized after a 12-year-old threw boiling water on her face while she was asleep at a sleepover.
-
You only need this chart to show you Amazon’s market dominance.
-
The cost of getting rid of “Don’t ask, don’t tell.”
-
Here’s how this necklace of Kate Middleton’s is a tribute to Princess Diana.
-
Also ― if you haven’t been watching the Season 2 trailer for “The Crown” on repeat, you’re missing out.
-
How “cool pavement” could save LA.
-
Chelsea Manning models a swimsuit in her latest Vogue profile.
-
Someone flipped Trump’s hair with Kim Jong Un’s, and it’s giving the internet nightmares.
-
We have the answer to a question you never want to ask yourself, which is do you need a rabies shot if a bat invades your house?
-
Of course Bill Hader crushed it as Anthony Scaramucci on “SNL: Weekend Update.”
-
Somehow, pumpkin spice lattes are already back.
-
Redheaded emojis are coming.
-
And Katy Perry got real about not texting your ex at 2 a.m.
