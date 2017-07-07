Friday's Morning Email: Hackers Reportedly Target U.S. Nuclear Plants

TOP STORIES
HACKERS REPORTEDLY TARGET U.S. NUCLEAR PLANTS In an attempt to affect the power grid. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP MEETS WITH RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN TODAY Here’s what to expect. Trump kicked off the day with a series of angry tweets about the media. Pete Souza, the White House photographer under former President Barack Obama, trolled Putinwith The Who lyrics in honor of the meeting. And Howard Fineman writes that the bad news from Hamburg involves a power vacuum of global leadership. [HuffPost]
TAKE A LOOK AT A VISUAL GUIDE TO NORTH KOREA’S MISSILE TEST And its range. Here’s how tiny satellites that were the brainchild of Silicon Valley could help track North Korea’s missile activity, as well as thedeadly nature of the country’s poisonous toxins arsenal. [HuffPost]
ETHICS CHIEF WHO FACED OFF WITH TRUMP ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION Director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub Jr. told CBS News on his way out that Trump’s businesses “present the ‘appearance’ of profiting from his tenure in the White House.” [HuffPost]
SOURCES REPORT CONCERN OVER TRUMP CNN RETALIATION “There’s growing concern that Trump’s war with CNN could escalate beyond insults and Twitter posts, with sources close to the president musing about opening a new front aimed at CNN’s parent company, Time Warner ― and Trump himself speculating about CNN President Jeff Zucker losing his job in a shake-up.” [HuffPost]
FLOODS IN JAPAN FORCE 80,000 FROM HOMES And kill at least six. [Reuters]
U.S. JUDGE REJECTS HAWAII’S BID Leaving the travel ban in place. [Reuters]
CONGRATS TO PATTON OSWALT AND MEREDITH SALENGER ON THEIR ENGAGEMENT The comedian and actress couldn’t look any happier. [HuffPost]
YOUR INSOMNIA COULD LEAD TO ALZHEIMER’S In case you didn’t need another reason to prioritize getting those zzz’s. [HuffPost]
CHARTING HOW E-COMMERCE IS CHANGING THE RETAIL JOB GAME There is quite the shift to urban areas. [NYT]
ARE TV NETWORKS FUDGING THE NUMBERS? “For years, major networks have quietly used a trick called ‘retitling’ when trying to keep their ratings on a level playing field with competitors.” [HuffPost]
PRINCE HARRY AND YOUR MOM APPARENTLY CAN AGREE ON THIS That we all spend too much time on our phones. [Vanity Fair]
MAYBE WE SHOULD ASK FOR A WEDDING DATE ON TWITTER As that’s how this woman found her husband. [HuffPost]
An ethics group is asking why Jared Kushner failed to disclose an interest in this startup.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would need to work to shore up the Affordable Care Act insurance markets if Senate legislation to replace the ACA fails.
A woman has been detained after four of her five kids and husband were found stabbed to death in their home.
Researchers have identified levels of a gene that could play a key rolein depression.
Why clubfoot is no longer a death sentence in parts of the world.
Having ex problems? Ryan Reynolds is happy to chime in.
Of course Amy Schumer had some hilarity planned for National Bikini Day.
Instagram users, watch out for this bug that appears to be randomly disabling accounts.
Is this the end of Chef Boyardee and Hamburger Helper?
Tomi Lahren and Chelsea Handler are set to debate.
Note to siblings: Don’t take a selfie of your sister in labor.
Behind the struggle to cast the brand-new “Westworld” worlds.
You can now snort chocolate. We don’t understand why.
Even Simone Biles couldn’t believe this 91-year-old woman’s gymnastic routine.
We want to be friends with this woman who broke out her ’90s bridesmaid dress for everyday wear.
And happy Friday: The benefit of this viral watermelon dress fad is you get to eat the fruit after.
