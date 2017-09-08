Friday's Morning Email: Hurricane Irma Barrels Toward Florida Landfall Saturday

HURRICANE IRMA ‘PUMMELS’ TURKS AND CAICOS While the storm has since weakened to a Category 4, it’s already killed 14, injured dozens and displaced thousands. According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Irma will hit Florida late Saturday as a “dangerous major hurricane.” All the living former presidents united to promote the “One America Appeal,” which will aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. And here’s why people don’t “just leave” when a hurricane hits. [HuffPost]

POTENTIALLY 44 PERCENT OF AMERICANS HAD THEIR PERSONAL INFORMATION EXPOSED IN THE EQUIFAX HACK Criminals were able to access names, social security numbers, and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers of 143 million Americans in a hack of the consumer credit score provider. Here’s how to check if you were affected. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN A CENTURY IN MEXICO HITS OFF SOUTHERN COAST The 8.1 earthquake killed at least 6 people. [HuffPost]

U.S. APPEALS COURT RULES AGAINST TRUMP’S TRAVEL BAN “A three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said that the government did not persuasively explain why the travel ban should be enforced against grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins from the six countries.” [Reuters]

WHO ARE REPUBLICANS BLAMING FOR DONALD TRUMP’S BAD DEAL? That would be Paul Ryan. And Howard Fineman details how Chuck Schumer channeled LBJ for it. [HuffPost]

BETSY DEVOS SAYS THE TITLE IX SYSTEM HAS ‘FAILED’ BOTH SURVIVORS AND ACCUSERS And implied she would rescind the 2011 Dear Colleague Letter. Joe Biden had some strong words for her following her speech. [HuffPost]

IN TWO WEEKS, 270,000 ROHINGYA REFUGEES HAVE FLED VIOLENCE IN MYANMAR And sought refuge in Bangladesh. [Reuters]