Friday's Morning Email: Inside The Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ACCUSED OF DECADES OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT Reportedly ranging from asking for massages to sexually harassing Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. He reportedly has reachedeight settlements with women over three decades. The Hollywood mogul expressed regret, but plans to sue The New York Times over the story. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sha re on Facebook]

ROBERT MUELLER’S RUSSIA PROBE HAS EXPANDED TO INCLUDE THAT INFAMOUS DOSSIER His team has spoken to Christopher Steele, the former British agent who compiled it. [HuffPost]

WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF JOHN KELLY’S PHONE MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED FOR MONTHS It’s unclear if anything was gleaned from the device. [HuffPost]

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING IF THE LAS VEGAS SHOOTER BOOKED HOTELS OVERLOOKING OTHER CONCERTS Stephen Paddock’s motives still remain unknown. [HuffPost]

IT’S NOT JUST YOU Everyone is freaking out over President Donald Trump’s remarks about the “calm before the storm.” [HuffPost​]

TREASURY SECRETARY STEVE MNUCHIN HAS COST THE TAXPAYERS $800,000 FOR MILITARY JET TRAVEL An official government inquiry ​found no wrongdoing, citing national security reasons for the travel. Energy Secretary Rick Perry also took a chartered jet plane​ the day before Tom Price resigned. [HuffPost​]

EGYPT IS HOLDING U.S. GREEN CARD HOLDERS IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT WITHOUT CHARGES “A middle-aged couple is caught up in a Middle Eastern power play involving President Donald Trump, Qatar, the Muslim Brotherhood and the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee.” [HuffPost​]

WHAT’S BREWING