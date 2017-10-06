Friday's Morning Email: Inside The Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein

TOP STORIES
HARVEY WEINSTEIN ACCUSED OF DECADES OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT Reportedly ranging from asking for massages to sexually harassing Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. He reportedly has reachedeight settlements with women over three decades. The Hollywood mogul expressed regret, but plans to sue The New York Times over the story. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sha
ROBERT MUELLER’S RUSSIA PROBE HAS EXPANDED TO INCLUDE THAT INFAMOUS DOSSIER His team has spoken to Christopher Steele, the former British agent who compiled it. [HuffPost]
WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF JOHN KELLY’S PHONE MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED FOR MONTHS It’s unclear if anything was gleaned from the device. [HuffPost]
AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING IF THE LAS VEGAS SHOOTER BOOKED HOTELS OVERLOOKING OTHER CONCERTS Stephen Paddock’s motives still remain unknown. [HuffPost]
IT’S NOT JUST YOU Everyone is freaking out over President Donald Trump’s remarks about the “calm before the storm.” [HuffPost]
TREASURY SECRETARY STEVE MNUCHIN HAS COST THE TAXPAYERS $800,000 FOR MILITARY JET TRAVEL An official government inquiry found no wrongdoing, citing national security reasons for the travel. Energy Secretary Rick Perry also took a chartered jet plane the day before Tom Price resigned. [HuffPost]
EGYPT IS HOLDING U.S. GREEN CARD HOLDERS IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT WITHOUT CHARGES “A middle-aged couple is caught up in a Middle Eastern power play involving President Donald Trump, Qatar, the Muslim Brotherhood and the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
NOT TO BE THE BEARER OF BAD NEWS, BUT... Netflix is raising its prices. [HuffPost]
WHAT EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT TRAUMA “Mental health issues can linger long after a tragedy.” [HuffPost]
WHAT YOUR DISNEY PRINCESSES WOULD LOOK LIKE IN 2017 A tad more edgy. [HuffPost]
WE’RE GETTING BOTH NOSTALGIA AND SPOOKY FEELINGS From this abandoned factory in Fort Wayne. [HuffPost]
THE COLUMBUS DAY SALES WORTH A LOOK Say goodbye to your wallet. [HuffPost]
TINA FEY’S DAUGHTER SAW ‘MEAN GIRLS’ And apparently had the takeaway that she wants to be Regina George. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Pro-life congressman embroiled in abortion scandal resigns.
What’s next for the Iran deal.
Comparing the Las Vegas shooting to gun deaths across American cities.
Anti-nuke organization ICAN won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize, while English author Kazuo Ishiguro won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.
Another tropical storm could be taking aim at the U.S.
Gabrielle Union opened up about her eight miscarriages.
Chris Cuomo could not take this Kellyanne Conway interview.
This is not a drill: Five people were hospitalized over a hazmat scare caused by pumpkin spice.
The habits to steal from nutritionists.
Why beans have THAT unintended side effect.
These mother-daughter costumes make Halloween the cutest.
This guy says he’s from the year 2048 and has an important message.
Here’s why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won’t be giving their kids Christmas presents.
How Maggie Haberman is remaking The New York Times in the Twitter age.
Rupert Murdoch: Hero of the fight against Silicon Valley?
But actually, who does want the “Avatar” sequels?
This couple is engaged after she reached out to Twitter for a wedding date.
Amazon is under fire for this anorexia sweatshirt.
