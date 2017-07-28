Friday's Morning Email: Obamacare Repeal Fails In GOP-Controlled Senate

TOP STORIES
THE OBAMACARE REPEAL DIED IN THE GOP-CONTROLLED SENATE EARLY TODAY After seven years of promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Watch the Senate chamber gasp aloud as Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) casts his “no” vote, which he defended as the “right thing to do.” He joined Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and all of the chamber’s Democrats and independents to defeat the bill. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar
HERE’S WHAT PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAD TO SAY ABOUT THE VOTE In a tweet, of course. [HuffPost]
RUSSIA ANNOUNCES SANCTION RETALIATION The country will “seize U.S. diplomatic properties and demand that the State Department reduce its staff in Russia.” [WaPo]
SO ABOUT THE WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR’S EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci went after his fellow White House staffers in an incendiary interview with The New Yorker, and there are so many things in the interview that are unfit to print in this email. “The Daily Show” turned in some of the most insane quotes into motivational posters. This is the photo that truly captures the spirit of the feud between Scarmucci and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. And here’s how cable news dropped the ball in focusing on the White House infighting instead of health care last night. [HuffPost]
THE PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN HAS RESIGNED After the country’s Supreme Court ruled “he was unfit to hold office and ordered a criminal investigation into his family over corruption allegations.” [Reuters]
RIP APPLE’S iPOD NANO AND iPOD SHUFFLE The company is slowly phasing out the alternatives to the iPod Touch. We have so many fond memories of you in the pre-iPhone days. [HuffPost]
BILL GATES BRIEFLY SURRENDERED THE TITLE OF RICHEST MAN IN THE WORLD Thanks to his efforts to fight poverty and disease. But while Jeff Bezos held onto the title for a moment, he handed it right back due to a dip in Amazon stock. [HuffPost]
WE HAVE A TITLE FOR HILLARY CLINTON’S NEW BOOK And it is a doozy. [HuffPost]
WELCOME TO THE AMERICAN SWEETHEART EXPLOSION That is the dream team of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon teaming up for a TV series about the cutthroat world of New York media. [HuffPost]
APPARENTLY MELANIA TRUMP AND PRINCE HARRY ARE GOING TO MEET UP On her first international trip solo. [Vanity Fair]
THE LONG NATIONAL NIGHTMARE IS OVER Jon Stewart is returning to TV AND we have a leading man to carry “True Detective” season 3. [HuffPost]
IF YOU’RE GOING TO ORDER A MICHELADA (Which we recommend) at least know what the name means. [HuffPost]
The Pentagon has responded to Trump’s ban on transgender troops.
“Who’s in Congo’s mass graves?”
The amusement park ride that malfunctioned and killed one in Ohio was inspected hours before its deadly accident.
Kesha spoke out in a HuffPost contributor post about learning to let go.
This Florida school has banned homework and told its students to read instead.
Here’s a bunch of meta photos of people taking photos of Old Faithful.
Turns out Larry David is somehow related to Bernie Sanders after all.
The more we find out about how Angelina Jolie cast her movie in Cambodia, the more concerned we grow.
Of course Stephen Colbert is creating an animated TV show about the president.
Legendary Disney theme park Imagineer Marty Sklar has died. He was 83.
Yes, every new lifestyle brand looks identical to the next.
In praise of the year’s coolest movie, “Atomic Blonde.”
PSA: You’re probably applying sunscreen wrong.
In case there was any question, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s toddler is definitely cooler than you.
This couple has made it to 644 of 645 Cracker Barrel locations in the U.S.
These inmates broke out of prison and took the time to film the whole thing.
