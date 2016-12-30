Friday's Morning Email: Putin Says He's Waiting For Trump's Move After U.S. Sanctions

The Morning Email will return January 3 after the new year ― have a wonderful start to 2017 everyone!

VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYS HE’LL WAIT TO SEE WHAT DONALD TRUMP DOES BEFORE DECIDING ON RETALIATORY SANCTIONS Russia’s foreign minister had previously announced plans to expel 35 U.S. diplomats after the U.S. sanctioned Russia for election meddling, which included sanctions against Russian intelligence agencies and the expulsion of 35 Russian officials and their families from the U.S. [NPR]

INSIDE THE RUSSIAN COMPOUNDS BEING SHUT DOWN FOR ‘ESPIONAGE’ Take a look at the Maryland and Long Island compounds that 35 Russian officials and their families are vacating. [WaPo]

SYRIAN CEASE-FIRE HOLDS Despite some initial clashes. [Reuters]

THE GREAT LAKES ... OF PLASTIC Over 21.8 million tons of plastic flow into the world’s largest freshwater system each year. [Kate Abbey-Lambertz, HuffPost]

REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS: 2016 WAS A HORRIBLE YEAR FOR GLOBAL PRESS FREEDOM “Thus far in 2016, 57 journalists have been killed in connection with their work, 187 remain imprisoned and 44 are currently being held hostage, according to the organization’s latest December tallies.” [Jes selyn Cook, HuffPost]

A PLANE HAS DISAPPEARED OVER LAKE ERIE Officials fear the small plane, which was carrying three adults and three children, may have crashed into the lake. [Rebecca Shapiro, HuffPost]