Friday's Morning Email: Putin Says He's Waiting For Trump's Move After U.S. Sanctions

The Morning Email will return January 3 after the new year ― have a wonderful start to 2017 everyone!
VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYS HE’LL WAIT TO SEE WHAT DONALD TRUMP DOES BEFORE DECIDING ON RETALIATORY SANCTIONS Russia’s foreign minister had previously announced plans to expel 35 U.S. diplomats after the U.S. sanctioned Russia for election meddling, which included sanctions against Russian intelligence agencies and the expulsion of 35 Russian officials and their families from the U.S. [NPR]
INSIDE THE RUSSIAN COMPOUNDS BEING SHUT DOWN FOR ‘ESPIONAGE’ Take a look at the Maryland and Long Island compounds that 35 Russian officials and their families are vacating. [WaPo]
SYRIAN CEASE-FIRE HOLDS Despite some initial clashes. [Reuters]
THE GREAT LAKES ... OF PLASTIC Over 21.8 million tons of plastic flow into the world’s largest freshwater system each year. [Kate Abbey-Lambertz, HuffPost]
REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS: 2016 WAS A HORRIBLE YEAR FOR GLOBAL PRESS FREEDOM “Thus far in 2016, 57 journalists have been killed in connection with their work, 187 remain imprisoned and 44 are currently being held hostage, according to the organization’s latest December tallies.” [Jes
A PLANE HAS DISAPPEARED OVER LAKE ERIE Officials fear the small plane, which was carrying three adults and three children, may have crashed into the lake. [Rebecca Shapiro, HuffPost]
LOOKS LIKE WE GOT OUR CHRISTMAS WISH Netflix is hinting at new “Gilmore Girls” episodes with this spoiler-y tweet. [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO SERENA WILLIAMS! The tennis superstar announced that she is engaged to the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian. [HuffPost]
NO BAIL FOR ADNAN SYED OF ‘SERIAL’ The subject of the hit podcast “Serial” now will wait to see whether or not he will be granted a new trial. [HuffPost]
INSIDE THE OUTRAGE OVER THE BOOK DEAL FOR MILO YIANNOPOULOS The self-described “alt-right” editor at Breitbart may have been kicked off of Twitter, but now he’ll be in print. [HuffPost]
IF YOU WOULD LIKED TO BE DISTURBED ABOUT THE PROSPECT OF ONLINE CHILDREN IN A VIRTUAL REALITY WORLD Then this gripping short story is for you. [Backchannel]
THE BEST OF SCATHING RESTAURANT REVIEWS There’s something magical about the phrase “zero stars.” That and excellent plays on words involving the culinary arts. [Bloomberg]
~ Check out our favorite movie gifs of the year ― it brings you back on set all over again.
~ Congrats to Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery, who welcomed their third child.
~ Rob Kardashian has been released from the hospital following treatment for diabetes complications.
~ How the VA is failing vets addicted to opioids.
~ These tweets about being single on New Year’s Eve could not be more on point.
~ This astronaut mannequin challenge puts yours to shame.
~ Why it matters to you when a celebrity dies.
~ It’s never not time to read a long-read on the career of Ben Affleck.
~ Prepare yourselves for the New Year’s Eve comet, which hopefully does not signal the end of times.
