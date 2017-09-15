POLITICS
09/15/2017 07:03 am ET

Friday's Morning Email: 'Terrorist Incident' Rocks London Tube

Multiple people were injured.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Hannah Mckay / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

EXPLOSION ROCKS LONDON TUBE STATION Multiple people were injured after an apparent explosion rocked a West London underground station during rush hour on Friday, police said. Panicked travelers flooded the streets around the Parsons Green Tube stop following the incident, which authorities said they were investigating as terrorism.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

NORTH KOREA FIRES ANOTHER MISSILE OVER JAPAN The intermediate range missile flew 2,300 miles and landed in the Pacific Ocean. [HuffPost]

HARVARD RESCINDS OFFER OF VISITING FELLOWSHIP TO CHELSEA MANNING Douglas Elmendorf, dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School, called Manning’s fellowship designation a “mistake.” [HuffPost]

THEY RISKED EVERYTHING TO ESCAPE POVERTY. THEN THEY HAD TO ESCAPE FORCED MARRIAGE. “These Cambodian women were promised a better life in China. Instead, they became pawns in a flourishing bride market.” [HuffPost]

CONGRATS TO THE CLEVELAND INDIANS On setting the longest winning streak in over a century with their 22nd consecutive victory. Now if only the St. Louis Cardinals could just take a page out of that book... [Reuters]

THIS FLORIDA NURSING HOME WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A REFUGE Then it turned into a “death warehouse.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

IT’S BEEN A GOOD RUN “NASA’s Cassini spacecraft will end its groundbreaking 13-year mission to Saturn on Friday with a meteor-like plunge into the ringed planet’s atmosphere, transmitting data until the final fiery moment.” [Reuters]

SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS SHE GOT A KIDNEY TRANSPLANT THIS SUMMER From her best friend. [HuffPost]

STEVE MNUCHIN SAYS HE REQUESTED GOVERNMENT PLANE FOR NATIONAL SECURITY REASONS He wanted it to be a secure flying office. [HuffPost]

WHY FREEZING YOUR CREDIT ISN’T A GOOD IDEA If your data is already breached, it won’t do much for you. [HuffPost]

MULTIPLE ENDINGS ARE COMING An HBO executive says “Game of Thrones” plans on shooting a variety of endings to keep viewers from being spoiled. [HuffPost]

AND FOR THE BIGGEST NEWS OF THE DAY The new Crayola crayon color is... [Mental Floss]

BEFORE YOU GO

 

Suggest a correction
Lauren Weber The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Hate Speech Huffington Post The Morning Email
Friday's Morning Email: 'Terrorist Incident' Rocks London Tube

CONVERSATIONS