Friday's Morning Email: Texas Braces For 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Harvey

TEXAS BRACES FOR ‘LIFE-THREATENING’ HURRICANE HARVEY The storm, which could become the first Category 3 hurricane to make landfall since 2005, is expected to hit late Friday or early Saturday. Residents from nearly the entire Texas Gulf Coast, from Port Mansfield to Sargent, are under hurricane watch for intense rainfall and flooding. Stores in Corpus Christi, Texas, which is directly in the storm’s path, were completely cleaned out as residents were warned by the mayor they were almost at mandatory evacuation status. And here’s why this could be Trump’s first official crisis. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

INTERIOR SECRETARY SUBMITS RECOMMENDATIONS ON COUNTRY’S NATIONAL MONUMENTS Ryan Zinke reportedly wants to change several national monuments, but none are being eliminated. The New York Times reported that Bears Ears National Monument, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and two others could be “reopened for new mining or drilling.” [HuffPost]

ANOTHER SECURITY DETAIL DUST-UP IN COLOMBIA Soldiers have been reassigned after bringing women into a restricted area while they were assigned to protect Vice President Mike Pence. In 2012, 11 Secret Service agents were placed on leave after allegedly hiring prostitutes during a trip to Colombia while on President Barack Obama’s detail. [HuffPost]

WHY YOU SEE CHILDREN IN ISIS PROPAGANDA “Although the use of a purportedly American child is new for ISIS, the video is just the latest in the terror group’s long string of media releases that emphasize the roles of its child soldiers. ISIS has previously disseminated horrific, carefully produced videos of children appearing to commit executions, training to fight and espousing its extremist rhetoric.” [HuffPost]

FORMER HEAD OF SAMSUNG SENTENCED IN SOUTH KOREAN CORRUPTION SCANDAL Jay Y. Lee will be jailed for five years for bribery. [Reuters]

COLORADO DEFENDS ITS LEGAL MARIJUANA PROGRAM In a strongly worded letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. [HuffPost]