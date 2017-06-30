Friday's Morning Email: The Fallout From Trump's Twitter Attack On Mika Brzezinski

TOP STORIES
BITTER TWEET SYMPHONY After the president hurled a sexist insult at TV host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter Thursday morning, outrage was swift.Fox News hosts were appalled and brought up how the tweet contradicted Melania Trump’s platform of cyberbullying, while Anderson Cooper used the president’s own words to show the dissonance in his actions. And here’s what Brzezinski and her co-host and fiancé Joe Scarborough wrote about the incident for The Washington Post. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THE NEWS OUT OF THE CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE KEEPS GETTING WORSE “By 2036, the federal government would be spending 35 percent less on Medicaid than it would if current laws remained in place, according to the projection.” [HuffPost]
AS TRAVEL BAN TAKES EFFECT, STATE DEPARTMENT AMENDS CLOSE FAMILY TO INCLUDE FIANCÉS Hawaii is currently challenging the definition of “close family” in the ban. [Reuters]
GOP OPERATIVE REPORTEDLY SOUGHT CLINTON EMAILS FROM HACKERS “In conversations with members of his circle and with others he tried to recruit to help him, the GOP operative, Peter W. Smith, implied he was working with retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, at the time a senior adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump.” [WSJ | Paywall]
EVERYONE IS LOVING JAY Z’S NEW ALBUM Which addresses his alleged infidelity, miscarriages, and a lot of “Lemonade.” [Entertainment Weekly]
THE U.S. FERTILITY RATE HAS HIT A RECORD LOW Here’s why that’s worrisome when it comes to demographic health. [WaPo]
GERMAN LAWMAKERS VOTE TO LEGALIZE SAME SEX MARRIAGE The vote came days after Chancellor Angela Merkel shifted her tone after visiting a lesbian couple who had raised eight foster children. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
YOUR HEALTH CARE DATA IS INSECURE “The cybercriminal underground can cherry-pick the various parts of protected health information records, which include medical histories, test results, health issues past and present, prescription drug use, treatments, methods of payment, home addresses, credit card numbers, health insurance information, Social Security number and birthdate.” [HuffPost]
VENUS WILLIAMS ‘AT FAULT’ IN CAR CRASH THAT CAUSED FATALITY Earlier this month in Florida. [HuffPost]
GRETA VAN SUSTEREN IS OUT AT MSNBC Here’s why she never had a shot at succeeding at the network. [HuffPost]
AND YOU THOUGHT IT WAS HOT THIS WEEK Try Iran, where it was 129 degrees. [HuffPost]
COUPLES GET REAL About what their wedding night entailed. [HuffPost]
WE’RE SETTING FIRE TO THE RAIN Over the news that this may be Adele’s last tour. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
This Chicago Cubs baseball player denies flipping off the president in the Oval Office.
There’s a lot that happens in this time lapse of a year in the life of a tree.
Reviewing the first iPhone, 10 years later.
Dustin Fowler, a Yankees prospect who was in the first inning of his major league debut, was carted off the field with a horrific knee injury before he even had a chance to bat.
What the latest Kendall Jenner scandal has to do with Notorious B.I.G.’s estate.
Disney is removing the “wench auction” from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.
How the Minions took over the world.
And happy Friday: Here’s a groom getting emotional watching his wifewalk down the aisle. And as a bonus, a bunch of babies dressed in honor of “Harry Potter.”
