Friday's Morning Email: The Fallout From Trump's Twitter Attack On Mika Brzezinski

BITTER TWEET SYMPHONY After the president hurled a sexist insult at TV host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter Thursday morning, outrage was swift.Fox News hosts were appalled and brought up how the tweet contradicted Melania Trump’s platform of cyberbullying, while Anderson Cooper used the president’s own words to show the dissonance in his actions. And here’s what Brzezinski and her co-host and fiancé Joe Scarborough wrote about the incident for The Washington Post. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE NEWS OUT OF THE CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE KEEPS GETTING WORSE “By 2036, the federal government would be spending 35 percent less on Medicaid than it would if current laws remained in place, according to the projection.” [HuffPost]

AS TRAVEL BAN TAKES EFFECT, STATE DEPARTMENT AMENDS CLOSE FAMILY TO INCLUDE FIANCÉ​S Hawaii is currently challenging the definition of “close family” in the ban. [Reuters]

GOP OPERATIVE REPORTEDLY SOUGHT CLINTON EMAILS FROM HACKERS “In conversations with members of his circle and with others he tried to recruit to help him, the GOP operative, Peter W. Smith, implied he was working with retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, at the time a senior adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump.” [WSJ | Paywall]

EVERYONE IS LOVING JAY Z’S NEW ALBUM Which addresses his alleged infidelity, miscarriages, and a lot of “Lemonade.” [Entertainment Weekly]

THE U.S. FERTILITY RATE HAS HIT A RECORD LOW Here’s why that’s worrisome when it comes to demographic health. [WaPo]

GERMAN LAWMAKERS VOTE TO LEGALIZE SAME SEX MARRIAGE The vote came days after Chancellor Angela Merkel shifted her tone after visiting a lesbian couple who had raised eight foster children. [HuffPost]

