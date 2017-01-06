Friday's Morning Email: Top Intelligence Officials Detail Russian Election Meddling

TALK OF RUSSIAN MEDDLING HEATS UP ON THE HILL A coalition of top intelligence officers reiterated on Thursday that the foreign government had interfered in the presidential election. U.S. intercepts reportedly captured senior Moscow officials celebrating Donald Trump’s win. A former CIA director who advised Trump has resigned from the transition team. And Sen. John McCain plans to create a new Senate cybersecurity committee. [Jessica Schulberg and Laura Barron-Lopez, HuffPost]

SO MUCH FOR MEXICO FUNDING THE WALL Congress is ironing out a multibillion-dollar proposal to build the promised wall that’ll be coming out the taxpayer’s wallet. [Politico]

THE WAR TRUMP COULD PULL THE U.S. FROM ON DAY ONE He could end the U.S. involvement in Yemen on his first day in office. [Akbar Shahid Ahmed, HuffPost]

RUSSIA BEGINS MILITARY DRAWDOWN IN SYRIA As part of the terms of the ceasefire. [Reuters]

BELGIUM POLICE MISSED CHANCES TO STOP ISIS OPERATIVES WHO EXECUTED THE PARIS AND BRUSSELS ATTACKS “Belgian police had numerous chances to unmask the Islamic State terror cell that later carried out the Paris and Brussels attacks, according to a confidential report prepared for Belgium’s Parliament. They muffed every one.” [WSJ | Paywall]

UNCLE JOE HAS A MESSAGE FOR THE PRESIDENT-ELECT The vice president told Trump ― “Grow up, Donald.” [Ed Mazza, HuffPost]

THREE WOMEN SET TO BE MARINES’ FIRST FEMALE INFANTRYMEN They will join the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines in North Carolina as a rifleman, machine gunner and mortar Marine. [Andy Campbell, HuffPost]

MEET THE ‘JAMES BOND OF PHILANTHROPY’ Who has given $8 billion to philanthropic work. [NYT]