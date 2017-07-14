Friday's Morning Email: Trumpcare Is On Life Support

TOP STORIES
THE GOP STILL DOESN’T HAVE THE VOTES FOR THE HEALTH CARE BILL Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Rand Paul don’t want it, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can’t afford to lose another vote or he won’t even get the bill to the floor. And that’s all despite the new legislative language unveiled yesterday. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THE GOP OPERATIVE WHO WAS SEARCHING FOR CLINTON’S EMAILS REPORTEDLY KILLED HIMSELF “Peter W. Smith, a Republican political activist and financier from Chicago who mounted an effort to obtain former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails from Russian hackers, died on May 14 after asphyxiating himself in a hotel room in Rochester, Minn., according to local authorities. He was 81 years old.” [WSJ | Paywall]
JUDGE NARROWS TRAVEL BAN U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson has granted Hawaii’s push to exempt grandparents and other relatives from the ban. [Reuters]
A MAN HAS CONFESSED TO KILLING FOUR MISSING PENNSYLVANIANS Cosmo DiNardo, 20, reportedly made a deal to avoid the death penalty. [HuffPost]
GUNMEN OPEN FIRE NEAR JERUSALEM’S HOLIEST SITE Killing two police officers. [Reuters]
MOST AMERICANS ARE OBLIVIOUS TO STARVATION CRISES OVERSEAS “Twenty million people are at risk of starving to death in the crisis-afflicted countries of Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen. A staggering 85 percent of Americans don’t know that, or are only dimly aware.” [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST IS HITTING THE ROAD On a 23-city tour to hear from people across the nation. [HuffPost]
STOP THE PRESSES We have our first photo of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins, and it already has a meme. [HuffPost]
THE EMMY NOMINATIONS ARE OUT Take a look at who got snubbed and why “Saturday Night Live” and “This Is Us” are celebrating. Jimmy Fallon is probably miffed, and here’s an ode to “San Junipero.” [HuffPost]
WHERE WE LAST LEFT OFF ON ‘GAME OF THRONES’ Remember Gendry? And how great did all your favorites look at the “Game of Thrones” premiere? Just two more days people, two more days. [HuffPost]
THE BEST AND WORST DRINKS FOR YOUR WAISTLINE Pour us a glass of bubbly while we force ourselves to read this. [HuffPost]
IF YOU ARE EVER TAKING MONEY OUT OF AN ATM And a help note comes out instead, do call 911. This actually happened. [HuffPost]
OF COURSE THE WOMAN WHO CREATED THE COCKTAIL PARTY IS FROM ST. LOUIS Be right back, looking her up in the family tree. [Atlas Obscura]
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and political dissident Liu Xiaobo died of liver cancer on Thursday. He was 61.
A tourist was killed after being knocked down from the blast of a jet engine at this Caribbean airport known for its “startling proximity to pedestrians.”
President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on Air Force One are a must-read.
Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after collapsing at a Habitat for Humanity build.
Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush low-key trolled Trump with comments about how the most important quality in a president is being “humble in victory.”
Republicans blocked an effort to revoke Jared Kushner’s security clearance.
These threatening emails from Trump’s attorney Marc Kasowitz are quite something.
About that Trump comment on the first lady of France’s “good shape.”
Some lawmakers want to be able to carry concealed weapons in the Capitol.
Wimbledon officials are cracking down on ... athletes’ choices of undergarments.
Strangers are helping this man with Down Syndrome rebuild his extensive movie collection after a fire.
Trump accidentally implied the health care bill had failed in this tweet.
Well it’s summer Netflix binge season ― here’s what you should be watching.
What it looks like when thousands of slime eels end up on the highway.
Your friend may be able to listen to six podcasts in a week because they’re tuning in at “chipmunk” speed.
This correction involving a questionable name on a Reddit account is a copy editor’s nightmare.
And happy Friday: Check out the HuffPost Headline Quiz from the news of the last week!
