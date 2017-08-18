Friday's Morning Email: Two Terror Attacks Rock Spain

TOP STORIES
THE AFTERMATH OF TWO DEADLY TERROR ATTACKS IN SPAIN At least 14 are dead and more than 100 injured after a van rammed into pedestrians in a popular tourist street in Barcelona Thursday afternoon. Police say they broke up a related second attack in Cambrils several hours later. Las Ramblas reopened Friday morning in a “show of defiance.” Global stocks fell in light of the attacks and political upheaval in the U.S. And here’s why President Donald Trump’s quick response to the Barcelona attack amplifies the dissonance with his actions on Charlottesville. [HuffPost] [T
TRUMP SAID HE IS ‘SAD TO SEE’ CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS TAKEN DOWN “Who’s next, Washington, Jefferson?” [HuffPost]
CALLS FOR MISSOURI STATE SENATOR TO RESIGN AFTER SHE POSTED SHE WAS ‘HOPING’ FOR A TRUMP ASSASSINATION U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Stephen Webber, chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party, said they would like to see Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal’s resignation. [HuffPost]
THE CEO OF THE PARENT COMPANY TO FOX NEWS CAME OUT SWINGING AGAINST TRUMP’S CHARLOTTESVILLE RESPONSE “I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential,” James Murdoch said. [HuffPost]
THIS IS WHAT TRUMP SEES When he opens up Twitter. [HuffPost]
TOP TWO SAILORS ‘RELIEVED OF THEIR DUTIES’ FOLLOWING DEADLY JUNE FREIGHT CRASH A “harrowing” report detailed the collision of the destroyer Fitzgerald and a freighter which left 7 people dead. [NYT]
TWO MAGAZINES FEATURED TRUMP AND A KKK HOOD ON THEIR COVERS THIS WEEK Take a look at The New Yorker and The Economist. [HuffPost]
HOW REFUSING MUSLIM DOCTORS VISAS HURTS RURAL HEALTH “After completing their residencies, many international medical graduates seek a waiver of the requirement that they return home for two years under a federal program known as the Conrad 30. In exchange, they pledge to work for three years in an area designated by the federal government as having a shortage of health professionals or being medically underserved.” [The Intercept]
ABC WANTS A LIVE-ACTION VERSION OF ‘THE JETSONS’ We have a feeling they just really wanted to revitalize the catchphrase “You’re fired” because we haven’t heard that recently. [HuffPost]
TAKE A LITERARY ROAD TRIP WITH US As we kick off our bus tour through the nation’s heartland. And don’t forget to subscribe to our bus tour newsletter to follow along. [HuffPost]
THIS HEADLINE IS EVERYTHING “Lovebirds With Rare Disease Find Happiness With A Side Chick” turns out so much better than you could expect. [HuffPost]
THE TOP NEW SOCIAL MEDIA APP IN MONGOLIA Is Facebook for horses. [Mashable]
One World Trade Center lit up in the colors of the Spanish flag and the Eiffel Tower went dark to honor the victims of the Barcelona terrorist attack.
Read Sen. Bob Corker’s full remarks on Trump’s temperament here.
According to JAMA Dermatology, personal grooming is leading tosome gruesome injuries.
Understanding the blinding parasite devastating this family.
Al Gore believes Trump should resign.
Tina Fey lays into Nazis and stress-eats a sheet cake, and it’s a win for mankind.
The New York Times is sorry for saying it just discovered bubble tea.
The NFL just spoke out against victim-blaming.
We are not sorry about loving Justin Bieber’s new single.
And your next “Star Wars” stand alone movie will focus on...
“How the most epic trick play in history broke baseball.”
Did you have any idea coffee beans came from a fruit?
Or that Mufasa and Scar weren’t brothers on “The Lion King?” Our mind is blown.
