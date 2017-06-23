POLITICS
Friday's Morning Email: What The Senate Health Care Bill Could Mean For You

And your deductible.

WHAT THE SENATE HEALTH CARE BILL MEANS FOR YOU The Senate unveiled its version of the health care bill meant to repeal and replace Obamacare, and here's where it takes aim at the safety net. Four Republican senators have said they don't yet back the bill. You can read the full text of the Senate's bill here, as well as this simple graphical guide that breaks down the differences between Obamacare and the House and Senate plans. Take a look at how your deductible could change and the likelihood that the GOP defunds Planned Parenthood. And former President Barack Obama said about the new bill: "It's a massive transfer of wealth from middle-class and poor families to the richest people in America."

LAYOFFS ARE COMING TO THE CARRIER AND BOEING PLANTS That President Donald Trump touted as places he had kept jobs. [HuffPost]

WHITE HOUSE ON TRUMP RAISING POSSIBILITY OF TAPES “I think it was more about raising the question of doubt in general.” [HuffPost]

OUTRAGE IS GROWING OVER DASHCAM FOOTAGE Of a Minnesota officer’s attempts to detain this driver. [HuffPost]

THE NEXT BIG RACE TO WATCH Is Virginia’s gubernatorial race this fall. [HuffPost]

HATE CRIMES HAVE SPIKED IN MANCHESTER Following the deadly concert attack in the U.K. city. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

YOU’VE GOT A WEEK TO BINGE WATCH EVERYTHING THAT’S LEAVING NETFLIX But here’s what you have to look forward to. [HuffPost]

PRINCE HARRY: NONE OF US ROYALS WANT THE THRONE Well, Harry, we’ll take it. Speaking of, Prince Phillip is back home recovering from an infection. [HuffPost]

‘MILEY CYRUS IS TRYING TO CHANGE, BUT WILL WE LET HER?’ “The former ‘Hannah Montana’ star is going through a reinvention of her own right now, but instead of shedding the good-girl image she was known for at the beginning of her career for something more risqué ― she’s been there, done that ― she’s moving in the other direction.” [HuffPost]

PREPARE TO BE ALARMED By this chart breaking down who you are most likely to spend time with throughout your lifetime. [Quartz]

GOOP GOT BUSTED BY NASA Over “energy-balancing” body stickers. [HuffPost]

PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT It’s not a good call to risk your physical safety to take a selfie with a celebrity, even if it is The Rock. [HuffPost]

CONVERSATIONS