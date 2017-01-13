Friday's Morning Email: What Today's Vote Means For A Potential Obamacare Repeal

TOP STORIES
WHAT TODAY’S PROCEDURAL VOTE MEANS FOR A POTENTIAL OBAMACARE REPEAL “A Friday procedural vote to repeal Obamacare has Republicans from different corners of the House GOP conference ― leadership, conservatives and moderates ― all scrambling to position themselves for upcoming negotiations over the future of health care.” [Matt Fuller, HuffPost]
DOJ WATCHDOG TO REVIEW FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY’S HANDLING OF HILLARY CLINTON INVESTIGATION The Justice Department’s internal watchdog will be looking into his public announcements in July and November. [Ryan Reilly, HuffPost]
WE’RE NOT CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING OVER BARACK OBAMA AWARDING JOE BIDEN THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM WITH DISTINCTION In a surprise tribute, President Obama awarded the vice president the highest civilian honor saying, “To know Joe Biden is to know that love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully.” Is it just us or is it getting a little dusty in here? [Marina Fang, HuffPost]
OBAMA DESIGNATES 3 CIVIL RIGHTS NATIONAL MONUMENTS The three include the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, the Freedom Riders National Monument and the Reconstruction Era National Monument. [Nick Visser, HuffPost]
VETS EXPOSED TO CONTAMINATED WATER AT CAMP LEJEUNE ELIGIBLE FOR DISABILITY If they have been diagnosed with any of the eight diseases: adult leukemia, aplastic anemia, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Parkinson’s disease. [Reuters]
‘HOW RUSSIA DECIDED TO ALLOW A LITTLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE’ “On Wednesday, the Russian parliament gave preliminary approval to a bill decriminalizing domestic violence. It’s part of President Vladimir Putin’s push for a return to traditional family values.” [Bloomberg View]
YOU NEED TO READ THE BUSH TWINS’ LETTER TO MALIA AND SASHA OBAMA “You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years.” [HuffPost]
‘YOUR FAVORITE NFL TEAM DOESN’T CARE ABOUT YOU’ As the San Diego Chargers would seem to indicate. The Morning Email’s former allegiance to the St. Louis Rams is still a bitter subject, but then we look at their current season and feel slightly less bad about the whole thing. [HuffPost]
THIS LITTLE GIRL HAS READ OVER 1,000 BOOKS And she’s 4! [HuffPost]
SO BEN AFFLECK NEEDS A CONFIDENCE BOOST He compared watching himself in sex scenes to watching “a sick polar bear.” [AP]
TRY NOT TO SWOON Over the song Shawn Mendes wrote and performed for his friends’ wedding that was wait for it ... based off of one of the groom’s love letters to the bride. [HuffPost]
AMAZON PLANS TO ADD 100,000 JOBS Over the next year and a half. [HuffPost]
~ What Trump’s potential pick for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau means for the agency.
~ You may be able to blame your lack of shuteye on these eight genes.
~ The comedy with Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson has been pulled.
~ Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is facing an emissions scandal of its own.
~ Here’s how Bernie Sanders is changing the Democratic establishment.
~ Have you been paying attention to this week’s news? Test your knowledge with this week’s HuffPost Headline Quiz.
~ “Trump’s cabinet so far is more white and male than any other first cabinet besides Reagan’s.”
~ A new proposal would ban smoking in Russia for those born in 2015 and after.
~ People are in a frenzy over Nintendo’s new Switch gaming console.
~ So Selena Gomez has a nearly nude photo of herself in a thong, because Instagram.
~ Breaking down the best celebrity disguises.
~ A look at the new market for “secret messaging apps.”
~ Because Anna Kendrick can do no wrong, she’s now in talks to play Santa.
~ Looks like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking some shots at Trump.
~ This family’s heart-warming photoshoot of their newborn’s short life is one to remember.
~ Here’s why you’ve been seeing a lot about L.L. Bean and Trump on Twitter.
