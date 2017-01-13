Friday's Morning Email: What Today's Vote Means For A Potential Obamacare Repeal

WHAT TODAY’S PROCEDURAL VOTE MEANS FOR A POTENTIAL OBAMACARE REPEAL “A Friday procedural vote to repeal Obamacare has Republicans from different corners of the House GOP conference ― leadership, conservatives and moderates ― all scrambling to position themselves for upcoming negotiations over the future of health care.” [Matt Fuller, HuffPost]

DOJ WATCHDOG TO REVIEW FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY’S HANDLING OF HILLARY CLINTON INVESTIGATION The Justice Department’s internal watchdog will be looking into his public announcements in July and November. [Ryan Reilly, HuffPost]

WE’RE NOT CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING OVER BARACK OBAMA AWARDING JOE BIDEN THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM WITH DISTINCTION In a surprise tribute, President Obama awarded the vice president the highest civilian honor saying, “To know Joe Biden is to know that love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully.” Is it just us or is it getting a little dusty in here? [Marina Fang, HuffPost]

OBAMA DESIGNATES 3 CIVIL RIGHTS NATIONAL MONUMENTS The three include the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, the Freedom Riders National Monument and the Reconstruction Era National Monument. [Nick Visser, HuffPost]

VETS EXPOSED TO CONTAMINATED WATER AT CAMP LEJEUNE ELIGIBLE FOR DISABILITY If they have been diagnosed with any of the eight diseases: adult leukemia, aplastic anemia, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Parkinson’s disease. [Reuters]

‘HOW RUSSIA DECIDED TO ALLOW A LITTLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE’ “On Wednesday, the Russian parliament gave preliminary approval to a bill decriminalizing domestic violence. It’s part of President Vladimir Putin’s push for a return to traditional family values.” [Bloomberg View]