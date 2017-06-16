Friday's Morning Email: Where Mike Pence And Jared Kushner Stand In The Russia Probe

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE HAS HIRED OUTSIDE COUNSEL To defend him from Russian probe inquiries. The Trump transition team, which he led, has been ordered to preserve all Russia-related matters. And the special counsel is also reportedly investigating Jared Kushner’s business dealings. [Reuters]

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO CRACK DOWN ON CUBA He’s expected to tighten the tourism rules former President Barack Obama loosened. [HuffPost]

RUSSIAN MILITARY: AIRSTRIKE IN SYRIA MIGHT HAVE KILLED ISIS LEADER ABU BAKR AL-BAGHDADI A Russian airstrike in late May outside of Raqqa reportedly might have killed Baghdadi and “several other senior leaders of the group, as well as around 30 field commanders and up to 300 of their personal guards.” The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State could not confirm the Russian report. [Reuters]

THE PENTAGON REPORTEDLY PLANS TO SEND 4,000 MORE TROOPS TO AFGHANISTAN According to the AP, the troops would mostly be assigned to train Afghan forces. [HuffPost]

STEVE SCALISE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION However, the hospital treating him says the House Majority Whip has improved. Here’s why a single shot to the hip can be so dangerous. And the shooter’s widow said Thursday she had not spoken with him before he left home. [HuffPost]

PLAY BALL: THE CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL GAME WENT ON THURSDAY With a record crowd of 24,959 in attendance. [HuffPost]

OTTO WARMBIER, UVA STUDENT RELEASED BY NORTH KOREA, HAS SEVERE NEUROLOGICAL INJURY That has caused brain tissue to die off. Warmbier is currently in a state of “unresponsive wakefulness.” [Reuters]

‘THE TALE OF TWO KENSINGTONS’ “The tale of Grenfell Tower is a tale of two Kensingtons. It is the story of how scores of people were left to perish in what is being described as a block riddled with fire and safety problems and disrepair, just meters away from some of the wealthiest streets in the country. “ [HuffPost]

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE U.S. OPEN BLIMP CRASH The pilot, who was wearing a fireproof suit, survived. [HuffPost]