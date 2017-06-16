Friday's Morning Email: Where Mike Pence And Jared Kushner Stand In The Russia Probe

TOP STORIES
VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE HAS HIRED OUTSIDE COUNSEL To defend him from Russian probe inquiries. The Trump transition team, which he led, has been ordered to preserve all Russia-related matters. And the special counsel is also reportedly investigating Jared Kushner’s business dealings. [Reuters]
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO CRACK DOWN ON CUBA He’s expected to tighten the tourism rules former President Barack Obama loosened. [HuffPost]
RUSSIAN MILITARY: AIRSTRIKE IN SYRIA MIGHT HAVE KILLED ISIS LEADER ABU BAKR AL-BAGHDADI A Russian airstrike in late May outside of Raqqa reportedly might have killed Baghdadi and “several other senior leaders of the group, as well as around 30 field commanders and up to 300 of their personal guards.” The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State could not confirm the Russian report. [Reuters]
THE PENTAGON REPORTEDLY PLANS TO SEND 4,000 MORE TROOPS TO AFGHANISTAN According to the AP, the troops would mostly be assigned to train Afghan forces. [HuffPost]
STEVE SCALISE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION However, the hospital treating him says the House Majority Whip has improved. Here’s why a single shot to the hip can be so dangerous. And the shooter’s widow said Thursday she had not spoken with him before he left home. [HuffPost]
PLAY BALL: THE CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL GAME WENT ON THURSDAY With a record crowd of 24,959 in attendance. [HuffPost]
OTTO WARMBIER, UVA STUDENT RELEASED BY NORTH KOREA, HAS SEVERE NEUROLOGICAL INJURY That has caused brain tissue to die off. Warmbier is currently in a state of “unresponsive wakefulness.” [Reuters]
‘THE TALE OF TWO KENSINGTONS’ “The tale of Grenfell Tower is a tale of two Kensingtons. It is the story of how scores of people were left to perish in what is being described as a block riddled with fire and safety problems and disrepair, just meters away from some of the wealthiest streets in the country. “ [HuffPost]
WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE U.S. OPEN BLIMP CRASH The pilot, who was wearing a fireproof suit, survived. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
THESE TUNISIAN WOMEN ARE COMBATING TERRORISM THROUGH MOTHERHOOD “That was the only reason [I returned]. She sent me a message. She was crying.” [HuffPost]
BREAKING DOWN THE DISSOLUTION OF UBER’S TOP LEADERSHIP In one easy chart. [HuffPost]
MEET 2 ESCAPED BOKO HARAM VICTIMS WHO GRADUATED FROM HIGH SCHOOL And will be attending college in the fall. [HuffPost]
TOO MANY AMERICANS THINK CHOCOLATE MILK ONLY COMES FROM BROWN COWS Come on, everyone. [HuffPost]
IT’S OFFICIAL: LEBRON JAMES IS NOW BALD And Twitter could not be happier. [HuffPost]
THIS IS BOTH GENIUS AND TERRIBLY MEAN Someone put fake outlet stickers around the Miami airport and filmed folks trying to plug things in. [Digg]
BEFORE YOU GO
The two inmates who escaped from a prison bus in Georgia Tuesday have been captured.
Chinese authorities have identified a suspect in the explosion outside a kindergarten in eastern China that killed eight.
Turkey’s president is furious about the arrest warrants issued for 12 of his security guards over their alleged involvement in a bloody confrontation with U.S. protestors in May.
The Trump administration has sold Qatar $12 billion worth of weapons days after the president said the country was funding terrorism.
Being overweight while pregnant can increase the risk of birth defects, according to a new study.
Alex Jones is threatening to leak the entire Megyn Kelly interview online.
Ted Nugent: “I’m not going to engage in hateful rhetoric anymore.”
The disparities of class inherent in smoking.
The Bill Cosby jury is deadlocked.
Talk about terrifying: These two teenagers were rescued after getting lost for three days in Paris’s “skeleton-lined” catacombs.
What it’s like to be a bride when Trump crashes your wedding.
Hillary Clinton’s old campaign Twitter account has risen from the dead to troll the president.
Meet Patton Oswalt’s new love interest.
This “Bachelor in Paradise” star claims his character is being assassinated.
Shania Twain released her first new song in 15 years, and it’s official:She’s still the one.
Why can’t all airports have rooftop pools like this one?
The bat signal will shine over LA in Adam West’s honor.
And did you pay attention to the news this week? Check out HuffPost’s Headline Quiz to test your knowledge.
