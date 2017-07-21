Friends' Lives Matter

What Growing Up White in a Black Church Taught Me about Racial Justice

Painting by David Johnson (d. 2016)

“People in our church are different, right?”

I was four years old, riding with my dad in his pick-up truck. “Well… In a way, Bud, yes. See, people in our church are called ‘black,’ because of their skin color. Of course, their skin isn’t really black; it’s more like a dark brown. But anyways, that’s why people in our church are called ‘black people.’” After thinking in silence for a handful of seconds, I looked up at my dad with a beam of enlightenment.

“And we have black skin too!”

We don’t. My family is white, and our church is black. The union commenced 25 years ago, thanks to Sister Annabelle Wilson. She was 60 years old when she first met my dad and one year old when a black man was lynched in our town. While working as a janitor at the college where my dad taught theology, she would strike up conversations with him and regularly say, “Steve, before you die, you have to come and hear my pastor preach.” For a while, he responded with the kind of polite deferral you’d expect from a well-meaning white man raised in an upper-class Presbyterian household. Eventually, though, he and Annabelle set a date. After my parents first visited Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Sherman, Texas, they drove home in silence and burst into tears once they got there. God had called them.

I was an infant then. For the next 18 years, this congregation raised me as its lone white son—from “Little Willy” to “Brother Willy” to “Brother Stell.” I faithfully attended church events, performed in holiday pageants (often as Jesus), learned to play basketball, made a best friend, got bullied, got loved, grew up.

In recent years, I have given a great deal of time and energy to contemplating what my lifelong membership in this black community has taught me. Here’s one of my biggest takeaways: I am convinced that if white people truly want to dedicate themselves to the work of racial justice, they need to go beyond learning about the issues, beyond speaking out whenever they can, and beyond showing up for the protests—important as these actions are. In addition, white people must cultivate intimate friendships with people of other races. Without such friendships, their activism is bound to wane.

Back to my dad’s pick-up truck: when I asked him about people in our church being different, my dad assumed that he just needed to explain the racial concept of blackness. Then, my own whiteness would be immediately evident to me, and a rudimentary understanding of race would naturally emerge. Apparently, though, my dad misunderstood my starting point. In my four-year-old mind, the phrase “people in our church” actually included my family and me: it wasn’t that they (black people in our church) were different from us (my white family), but that we (our church family) were different from them (the world outside of our church). Even though I was noticing darker and lighter skin tones at this age, I wasn’t associating those tones with anything like a racial identity. Rather, I was associating them with a particular community—of which I, even at age four, knew myself to be a member.

Before I knew what “race” or “racism” meant, I knew what my church meant to my family and me. Before I began formally learning about racial issues, I was learning and loving through life in a black congregation. Before I ever shouted “Black Lives Matter,” Annabelle mattered to me as much as any friend.

For years now, my dad has called Annabelle “Mom,” and I feel as if I have always been her grandbaby. Intimate connections like these are not only the fruit of our many years at Greater New Hope; they are the lifeblood of my own efforts towards racial justice today. Moreover, I consider intimate inter-racial friendship to be the lifeblood of all enduring efforts among white people towards racial justice.

People don’t fight for justice as an abstract concept—at least not for very long. What they do fight for is people. They’ll fight harder for those people with whom they can more easily empathize, and they’ll fight hardest for those people about whom they care most. If white people are going to make a robust and lasting commitment to racial justice work, then intimate inter-racial friendships must accompany and sustain that commitment.

Two years ago (and twenty years after that conversation in my dad’s pick-up truck), I was participating in a die-in and shouting “Black Lives Matter” in a sea of students. After several dozen chants, I felt my voice—and maybe my heart—begin to wane. So, I started thinking of specific black people with whom I have shared life. Late evenings, meals, stories, arguments, confessions, embraces…. As the memories were rekindled, so was my energy. New chants, harmonious with the others, started ringing in my mind. Brad’s Life Matters. Britni Can’t Breathe.

I don’t have black skin too. But I sure have black skin in the game.