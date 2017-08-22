Frizz No Longer Frustrating

Frizzy hair can be a broad topic. I say this because there are many factors that can play a role in creating the dreaded frizzy hair.

One thing we know for sure is that naturally curly hair tends to be more-dry by nature. Without the proper care, and especially the proper products, curly hair can easily appear to be frizzy. This is why it’s important to use a good hydrating shampoo if your hair has this texture. The best way to ensure your shampoo is hydrating is to be certain that it’s loaded with proper vitamins that your hair needs. I recommend Biogen Complex Shampoo by Gina because it’s like a super multi-vitamin for the hair.

Frizzy hair can also be due to damage. Much of the time damage occurs from over processing the hair. It’s important to be especially careful when lightening. Just a little over processing can cause damage that can sometimes be very difficult to correct. So, when considering highlights or color, make sure to have it applied professionally.

Believe it or not, your hair can also become frizzy just from the environment. For example, during the summer months the hair can become dry from extra exposure to the sun and heat. To minimize this damage, it’s a good idea to keep your hair covered as much as you can.

So how do you further combat frizz? Styling tools are very important in the frizz category. It’s very important to use styling tools that have infrared technology along with tourmaline ceramic heating plates. These technologies create a safe even heat that will lock the moisture into the hair. This contributes to elimination of frizz; leaving your hair smoother, shiny and most important, healthy. I have found the Excel Styling Tools by Gina featuring infrared technology to be the best on the market. Remember, most conventional styling tools will pull moisture out of the hair leaving it dry, damaged, and frizzy.

When dealing with frizz it’s also important to use a deep conditioner at least once per week along with a good every day hydrating conditioner. The Bio Gen Complex line is a great choice for the conditioner as well as the shampoo.